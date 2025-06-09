Giants QB Russell Wilson Among Elite Company in This Category
From the moment the New York Giants chose to sign him to potentially become their starting quarterback for the 2025 season, Russell Wilson's place in the franchise's offense has been highly questioned by outside critics.
While Wilson, the 10-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, was brought in during free agency with the team's intention being to serve as a proven bridge option paving the way for a future gunslinger in the draft, many have wondered if the veteran is truly the best upgrade they could have made to the position group.
After the debacle that the Giants showcased last season where they had four different quarterbacks throw the football and it only led to three wins all together, the organization could have put any of their potential offseason targets into the huddle and produced a better outcome in the production stats that matter most to a winning team.
Yet, in Wilson's case, some of the main concerns tended to come from rumors about his connections to his former teammates due to his unique leadership style and the turnover woes that have begun to creep up on him at this late stage of his NFL career.
None of that seemed to worry the Giants' brass enough to where they couldn't feel comfortable signing him and bringing his talents into their system to try to make it more explosive with a budding set of weapons around him.
In fact, it's very likely that Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll made the best possible decision for the wealth of their offense both in the present and the future, as Wilson currently stands among some eye-popping company when it comes to facilitating an offense no matter the pieces given to him.
According to Statmuse, Wilson is the fourth-highest ranked signal caller in the category of total passing yards over the last decade, holding 36,185 yards that outlasts the likes of all-time great quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes.
That feat is also the third best among active arms heading into the 2025 season and makes Wilson the lead producer through the air within the Giants division which is set to feature some of the league's highest volume offenses with impressive supporting casts.
What gives Wilson an upper edge from his elite competition has been his impressive numbers as a deep ball passer, something he finished fourth in the NFL with a 95.0 PFF grade last season. The Giants should benefit a lot from that part of his skillset, as they've been dying to pressure the deep field with key weapons such as Malik Nabers but couldn't achieve it once Daniel Jones was removed from the job in the middle of the season.
Not only has he accumulated the yardage swiftly despite concerns with rushing throws and placing the ball in harm's way, but Wilson's passing yards total also looks even more commendable when you consider he hasn't had the greatest supporting casts since he left the Seattle Seahawks in 2020.
Instead, the 36-year-old's task of uplifting the Giants offense will be just as arduous, if not less, as it was for him to carry his last two groups in Denver and Pittsburgh, respectively. The Broncos held the NFL's lowest scoring offense in his first year under center there and were bottom third in touchdowns and averaged yards per catch without a bonafide No. 1 receiving option that could produce over 1,000 yards.
Much of that didn't improve in the 2023 season either despite the Broncos boasting the No. 1 pass blocking offensive line in the game, and it carried over to a Steelers team also lacked premier pass catchers and was among the bottom five teams when it came to punching the ball into the endzone at just a 48.2% clip.
Now, Wilson will be joining a New York offensive unit that, at least on paper, will offer him arguably the best supporting pieces he has seen in a few years. That core will be headlined by Nabers, a star wide receiver in the making who smashed franchise and league rookie records on the way to a 1,000 yard campaign in only his first professional season with the Giants.
Wilson has already voiced his excitement to play with a teammate of Nabers' caliber as they look to create one of the best dynamic duos in the game this fall, and several other players in his arsenal who he is ready to help resurrect their early career and change the narrative on their games with a proven quarterback getting them the football.
Add to that a solid complimentary run game to take some of the load off his aging arm and a healthy offensive line that the front office brought in some much-needed reinforcements for, and it's not as if Wilson is stumbling into another bleak situation that is set up to fail and turn the blame on him.
He will surely be tested in a gauntlet schedule for the Giants, especially in the NFC East that is loaded with talented pass rushing defenses that will make life difficult for the four gunslingers trying to make it to the top, but if the pieces all come together as intended and can gel with their more confident quarterback leading the way, Wilson can compile more yardage onto this record-setting pile and perhaps raise the presently mild expectations for the franchise.
In thinking about this important key stat of Wilson's past ten seasons as a pro, he might not be the most accomplished quarterback in terms of the overall results on the field. What he can be is the best player to just get the Giants offense moving again after a miserable season in 2024 where it was almost a rarity for them to see the other side of the opponent's 50-yard line more than a couple times per game.
