Giants QB Russell Wilson Gets No Respect in New Power Ranking Poll
The New York Giants' quarterback room has come a long way from the disaster that ensued throughout the 2024 season. Still, some critics believe the team’s recent moves at the position have done little to improve the situation.
CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin, who published his post-draft quarterback power rankings for the league’s starting gunslingers, is one such critic of what the Giants have done at the position.
Benjamin ranked Wilson 28th out of the NFL’s 32 projected starting arms, only ahead of three younger players with fewer years of experience under their belts.
“The favorite to headline the Giants ' rebooted quarterback room to start 2025, Wilson flashed his trademark play-action heaves in Pittsburgh before reverting to a more sluggish form befitting his age (36),” Benjamin’s said.
“His presence at least means New York shouldn't have to rush Jaxson (Dart) into action.”
After the Giants parted ways with Daniel Jones midway through last season following six mostly disappointing years, general manager Joe Schoen, who tried to trade for Matthew Stafford of the Rams only to have that quest declined, went into the veteran free agent market to sign Wilson, the 10-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, and Jameis Winston as the franchise’s temporary solutions.
They then traded back into the first round of this year’s draft to acquire Jaxson Dart, whom they hope can develop into their starter for the next decade-plus.
But make no mistake. For now, Wilson will be the man under center and a guy who the Giants can win more than the three games they managed to win last season.
Getting back to Benjamin’s ranking, not only did the concerning rankings mark Wilson as the lowest passer within the NFC East division, which was defined by younger quarterback talent in 2024.
He was only given an edge over just one starter (Anthony Richardson of the Colts), two backups (Joe Flacco, Browns, and Mason Rudolph, Steelers), and one guy who was still in college last season (Tyler Shough, Saints).
There have been some concerns about Wilson’s age beginning to take its toll on his skillset, something that seemed to play itself out late in the season when he only threw for over 250 passing yards and two touchdowns once. The Steelers lost all five final games, including the AFC wild-card appearance against the Baltimore Ravens.
Wilson also finished with a 51.3 QBR by the end of the season, the worst mark of his career, but he still steered the Steelers to a 10-win campaign while posting a 63.7% completion rate, his second-best since 2022, for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and just five interceptions in 11 games.
At a bare minimum, those statistics should have catapulted Wilson above five of the 27 quarterbacks ranked higher than him, a few of which also played on losing organizations last season.
These rankings also miss the potential impact that Wilson’s deep ball abilities can have on elevating the Giants' aerial offense.
According to PFF, Wilson was among the more efficient passers on throws of 20+ air yards during his 11 starts in 2024. He had a 54.0% completion rate, which led to 851 yards produced, an 8-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and 21 big-throw-worthy plays.
Before he was cut before Week 12, Jones was the only Giants quarterback who made the league’s top 50 players based on the same metrics. It was evident that his replacements didn’t have the same accuracy and arm power to make the more explosive style of play that Brian Daboll wants to run, and it left one of the worst units in average statistics.
The franchise needed to work on that this offseason, adding the pieces that could lift the offense from being a simple dink-and-dunk operation. Landing Wilson was one of the proven answers to their problem, and it’s going to be exciting to see what he does with a few receivers in his arsenal who can create separation downfield.
At least for this season, having Wilson around brings positive value for the future in that his skills and experience combine to make him the perfect mentor for Dart. The novice signal caller displayed many of the same qualities at Ole Miss as the veteran, who seems to have captured the awe of Daboll and the current regime.
With an equally powerful arm and ability to take off and make something happen out of nothing, the Giants are hopeful that sitting behind Wilson and learning creates the perfect environment for Dart, where he isn’t rushed and can work out his rare faults before assuming a potential starting role in 2026 and beyond.
Simply put, Wilson’s status should be considerably higher than it was in these rankings, which don’t take into account the security he brings on and off the field. The Giants' offense could have some more upside than most people expect, and it’s hard to get much worse than what the entire football world saw come out of MetLife Stadium last season.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.