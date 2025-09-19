Giants QB Russell Wilson Praises 'Superstar' WR Wan'Dale Robinson
Here's to you, Mr. Robinson, New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson loves more than you will know.
Wilson offered lofty praise for one of his new receivers after respective career days on Sunday in Arlington, calling receiver Wan'Dale Robinson a "superstar" whose "exceptional" work with the Giants has helped lead to a potential resurrection for a starving offense.
"I just love how he competes. I love how he plays the game, he sees the game well," Wilson said.
"He's like a quarterback out there playing receiver. He understands everything. He understands his route concepts and where to be and just has a great feel for the game. I also think he's got this tenacity to him that we love. He's a special player."
Robinson pulled in 142 of Wilson's 450 yards in Sunday's back-and-forth loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the loss no fault of the fourth-year slot man after he pulled in a 32-yard score that created one of six lead changes in the fourth quarter.
The early breakout is hardly a surprise to Wilson, who had a firsthand look at Robinson's potential when he and several of his other new catchers engaged in offseason bonding sessions in San Diego and Atlanta.
The work ethic that Wilson saw there has followed Robinson to East Rutherford as the Giants seek any brand of offensive consistency.
"He gets extra work. He spends a lot of time on it daily," praised Wilson. "He loves watching the film, and loves understanding the game. I hold him in high regard."
Robinson also landed high praise from Wilson for his on-field work, which Super Bowl champion compared to his prior slot targets from his tenures in Seattle and Pittsburgh.
His supposed similarity to Pittsburgh's Calvin Austin has perhaps soothed the immediate transition for Wilson, who is also fondly reminded of one of his favorite Seattle targets, Seahawk-turned-Tennessee Titan Tyler Lockett, when he works with Robinson in and away from the facility.
"I think Tyler was a guy who loved the game, saw the game well and had a great feel for space," Wilson said of the Lockett comparison.
"Tyler's one of my favorite all-time people and also one of my favorite guys I’ve ever gotten to play with.
"I remember going to Tyler's wedding and just the closeness of that. I think Wan’Dale has a very similar nature in terms of his love for his teammates, his love for the game, the experience that he's getting every day being out there."
An intriguing battle of slot receivers is set to be staged on Sunday night at MetLife Stadium, with Robinson trying to be the more productive of Kansas City Chiefs slot receiver Hollywood Brown, who square off against the Giants in New York’s 2025 home opener (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC).
