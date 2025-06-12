Giants RB Tyrone Tracy, Jr. Looking to Improve Ball Security Issues
New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr. has made ball security one of his top priorities this offseason.
And rightfully so. Tracy, who had five fumbles last season, including one that arguably cost the Giants a chance at a win, knows that if he wants to continue to have his number called, he can’t be putting the ball on the ground.
He revealed on Thursday how he’s been addressing that objective.
“It starts on the football field. Every time I’m holding the ball, or I get the ball, whatever it is, making sure I’m carrying it the right way,” Tracy said.
“And then I also bought a little grip strengthener off Amazon that I use every night. It just helps me. Also, it just makes sure that I’m being fundamentally sound when I’m holding the ball as well. So again, just take your coaching and the meeting room to the field.”
Tracey knows that mishandling the football is a guaranteed ticket to the bench. Besides the fumbling issue, the former college receiver had five drops last year, an alarming 9.4% rate.
If he can clean up that issue, Tracy, who finished with 1,123 scrimmage yards (839 rushing, 284 receiving), stands to make more of an impact on an offense that is counting on him to deliver this coming season as its RB1.
“I think consistency is the best thing that shows up in the NFL,” he said. “When you look at all of the great running backs, they’re very consistent year after year after year. So that’s what I want to be. I want to be one of the great New York Giants running backs that’s come through here, but it starts with consistency, and that’s going to start at practice every day.”
Tracy will be joined in the backfield this season by veteran Devin Singletary, who is currently the projected RB2, and rookie Cam Skattebo, who didn’t practice on Thursday during the team’s ninth OTA.
Tracy believes that Skattebo’s smashmouth style of play will complement the running game nicely.
“Yeah, obviously, I’ve got my speed and elusiveness, but Skattebo, he’s got a little bit of everything,” he said. “I watched his film. I've seen him play. I think we’ve all seen him play. That boy has got some power to him.
"I think that one of his strengths is his strength--his power, the way he runs the ball. He runs angry, he runs hard, he runs physical, some of the things that (head coach Brian Daboll) loves. But again, I think that we're two different backs, but I think we complement each other well.”
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.