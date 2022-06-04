Skip to main content

New York Giants Reader Mailbag: Org Charts, Running Backs, and More

Let's check in with the readers to see what's on their minds this week.

What's up, Dustin? Wan'Dale Robinson and Kadarius Toney can give the Giants some snaps out of the backfield, so I'm thinking the Giants carry three running backs barring injuries. 

I'm not sure if they'll carry a fullback just yet--have to see what happens in training camp. But I believe that's why the Giants didn't draft a running back this year, that they're going to have some "gadget plays" for their receivers.

What's up, Rueben? I sure hope so. I haven't seen anything different, but remember that there is no contact in the practices right now. Jones right now is in zero danger of getting hit because of his red jersey, so there might be that temptation to extend a play on a run because he knows he won't get hit. 

So we really won't know until the games start. But I hope he will play things better than he has in the past, as he can't keep getting dinged.

(from George Y.) What's your take on the Giants keeping all their draft picks on the roster? Has any draft pick been a "disappointment" during the OTA's so far? What about DE/LB Elerson Smith, the fourth-round pick from 2021? Does the team think he can start/play?

What's up, George? It's too early to conclude who will make the roster and who isn't. I went out of my way to ask head coach Brian Daboll about when the teaching and evaluation start to criss-cross, and he told me that they're in teaching mode in this camp, which I believe will continue into next week's minicamp.

That sentiment also applies to Elerson Smith, though my guess is he's not going to be a starter but rather a sub-package player. You have to see these guys in pads and engaging in contact to know what you have in terms of can they execute what they're asked to.

Check back with me on this when we get into training camp, and I should be able to have a more solidified opinion beyond "I hope so."

(from Richard M.) Can you provide an org chart of the coaches and their responsibilities, especially beyond the obvious? Can you provide insight into how they work together, especially in shared responsibilities?

Welcome aboard, Richard. The best example I can give is to say Brian Daboll is the CEO who has his fingers in every pot. As I understand it, Laura Young is like an executive assistant who helps with planning and information dissemination.

Then you have the three coordinators who report to Daboll (think in terms of a vice president) and under them are the position coaches (managers), the assistant position coaches (assistant managers), and the quality control coaches.

But honestly, everyone works together. Yes, the position coaches are usually responsible for doing grades of the players of their units, but it's often a collaborative effort when it comes to game planning. 

