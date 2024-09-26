Giants Rookie DT Elijah Chatman Praised for Early Season Performance
New York Giants rookie defensive tackle Elijah Chatman has made himself a fan favorite with his rise from being a tryout player in the spring to the 53-man roster during training camp.
He’s continued to draw the favor of Giants fans through his play in the team’s first three games of the season, and now his early contributions are starting to reap some media praise.
Following the Giants’ pass rush clinic against the Cleveland Browns last Sunday, the rookie gap stuffer is earning public kudos for being one of the main contributors.
In New York’s 21-15 road win, Chatman notched his first NFL sack against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Chatman was also responsible for recovering his fumble late in the second quarter, which helped set up a Giants touchdown drive.
Chatman’s day also included 18 pass-rush snaps that yielded four total pressures, good for a team-high 27.8 percent pass-rush win rate at the defensive tackle position. The outing was deemed impressive enough to land him on The 33rd Team’s list of notable non-quarterback rookie performances from Week 3, one of just two defensive tackles that made the honor roll, joining teammate Malik NAbers as the other Giant represented on the list.
The 23-year-old Chatman has already earned the respect of his veteran teammates in the locker room after they witnessed how hard he worked to make his NFL dream a reality.
“He works hard," defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence said of his novice teammate. "I was happy for him to get his first one... He's special, and I just want to see him keep growing."
The Giants brought Chatman to camp on a UDFA deal this past May to add some potential depth to the defensive line headed by veterans Lawrence and Rakeem Nuñez-Roches. Chatman played well enough for the team to feel comfortable trading away veteran Jordan Phillips, whom they signed in the offseason.
Chatman’s performance should come as no surprise. With an All-AAC collegiate resume featuring 148 tackles, 34 tackles for loss, and 14.5 sacks, he quickly endeared himself to the team and the fanbase with his heart and hustle, stopping both the opposing pass and run games even past the first level of the defense.
The SMU product made his first big mark in the Giants’ second preseason contest against the Houston Texans when he chased down the running back from 40 yards away to make a play that saved a potential touchdown run. He finished the three-week preseason with one of the highest pressures among rookie interior defensive linemen and showed enough success to be granted a spot on the active roster.
In his first two regular season games, Chatman saw limited snaps and was relied on to provide consistent tackling against the run. It all picked up in Week 3 against the Browns, when he had his first shining moment on a meaningful stage, notching his three tackles, one sack, and three quarterback hurries.
The Giants finished the game with 36 total pressures, which led the entire NFL in Week 3, and it was thanks to the early growth from the undrafted gem they’ve uncovered in Chatman, who is certain to earn more snaps in the coming weeks if he continues on this path.