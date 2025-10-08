Giants Rule Out Three for Week 6 Game vs. Eagles
As anticipated, the New York Giants have ruled out receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) for their Week 6 home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Slayton, who was injured in the second half of last week’s Loss to the Saints, will join linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring) and linebacker Swayze Bozeman (ankle) as the three injury-related scratches.
With Slayton having been declared out, the Giants are expected to elevate receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey from their practice squad before tomorrow’s 4 p.m. deadline.
The only other Giants player to receive an injury designation is right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (back), who is listed as questionable.
Of the injured players, Giants head coach Brian Daboll expressed some optimism that Eluemunor would be good to go by Thursday. If he isn’t, however, then expect rookie Marcus Mbow to get the start at right tackle, with Evan Neal potentially getting his first game-day uniform this season.
Running back Tyrone Tracy. Jr. (shoulder) did not receive an injury designation after being projected as limited all week, so he’s on track to return to action since suffering his injury in a Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Tracy is likely to have his reps managed as he gets back into the flow, meaning he’ll rotate with rookie Cam Skattebo and veteran Devin Singletary.
The cap-strapped Giants still have two open roster spots that they need to fill at some point. New York is expected to use its final standard practice squad elevation on kicker Jude McAtamney, who, along with Humphrey, figures to be one of the two elevations.
The Giants will also need to add linebacker depth, and since they have used up their practice squad elevations on Neville Hewitt, he will likely secure one of the two open roster spots.
McAtamney could eventually get the other open roster spot when the Giants reconvene for a Week 7 game against the Denver Broncos unless Slayton’s hamstring injury figures to be a long-term issue necessitating IR.
If that ends up being the case, the team would likely use the remaining two standard practice squad elevations on Humphrey before considering adding him to the roster.
