Giants OL Jermaine Eluemunor on Why Making the Pro Bowl is Important to Him

When New York Giants offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor entered the NFL in 2017, he had dreams of laying down roots with the Baltimore Ravens, who drafted him in the fifth round.

It was not meant to be, as the 6-4, 338-pound Eluemunor would go on something of a career odyssey that saw him play two seasons for the Ravens, two for the Patriots following a trade, and three for the Raiders before finally landing with the Giants, with whom he’s in the second of two seasons on his contract.

Within each stop, it’s been a series of ups and downs for Eluemunor.

He’s been cut, traded, bounced up and down from practice squads, benched, had to learn new systems on the fly, and dealt with season-ending injuries.

That career odyssey has not only strengthened Eluemunor’s sense of perseverance, but it's also driven him to be the best at his position.

Per Pro Football Focus, Eluemunor is ranked 17th among the 39 offensive tackles who have played at least 400 pass block snaps this season.

His 17 pressures allowed, which have come against some of the league’s best pass rushers, is his lowest mark in seasons in which he’s had at least 450 pass blocking snaps.

The four sacks which PFF has charged against him is just one more than his career low of three set in 2022 with the Raiders (based on a minimum of 400 pass blocking snaps).

“There's been a lot of ups and downs throughout my entire career, but it just goes to show that you just put your head down and work,” Eluemunor said about his quest to earn his first-ever Pro Bowl berth.

“You believe in yourself throughout everything you're going through, then you can accomplish whatever you want to accomplish in this profession, and the only person that will stop you is you.”

While a Pro Bowl berth would be special for Eluemunor–as of this week he was not among the top-10 vote getters at the offensive tackle–that won’t stop him from continuing his growth as a player and as a person as he seeks his next contract.

“I've been on one-year contracts ever since my second year in the league. Every year for me has kind of been a proven deal, or a situation where I don't have anything guaranteed for the next season,” he said.

“I'm playing my best ball right now. I'm confident. I feel great out there. I'm having a lot of fun. I think that's why my play has been the way it is.”

As for his future with the Giants, who drafted Marcus Mbow to presumably play tackle for them in the long run, Eluemunor has his focus right where it needs to be.

“I don't really worry about the future. I just worry about the present and what I'm going through,” he said.

“I got four more games to just show this team that I can be part of the future, and just show the rest of the league that I believe I'm the best right tackle in the league.”

