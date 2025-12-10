Giants RB Cam Skattebo Provides Encouraging Update on Injury Rehab Progress

If NFL defenders aren’t going to stop running back Cam Skattebo from reaching his goals, what chance does the injury bug have?

Skattebo, who was placed on injured reserve on the day after suffering a dislocated ankle in the Giants’ October 26 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, has been attacking his rehab with the same amount of gusto he attacks opposing lineups, the progress of the latter being a remarkable testament to the rookie’s resolve and dedication to a months-long rehab process.

Cam Skattebo walks into the Giants' facility under his own power less than two months after his leg injury 🙌



(via IG/sk4ttp4ck) pic.twitter.com/l1rLBhXKVQ — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) December 10, 2025

Skattebo recently posted a video of himself on his Instagram account walking without any crutches into the Giants’ facility, which has stirred up hope that he will be back on the field in time for the start of next year’s training camp, if not even sooner, for when the Giants open their 2026 offseason program in April.

Skattebo, whom the Giants drafted in the fourth round out of Arizona State, appeared in eight games with five starts for the Giants.

He gained 410 yards on 101 rushing attempts with five touchdowns, and added another 207 yards on 24 receptions and two touchdowns.

His breakout game came in the team’s 34-17 upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 in front of a nationally televised audience.

Skattebo ran for a career-best 98 yards on 19 carries and scored three touchdowns in that game. He also recorded two receptions (on two pass targets) for 12 yards.

Skattebo, along with quarterback Jaxson Dart and receiver Malik Nabers, the latter of whom is also on season-ending IR after suffering an ACL injury in a Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, makes up one of the most exciting and young triplets the Giants have had in over a decade.

Running backs Tyrone Tracy Jr and Devin Singletary have picked up the slack, doing a good enough job of it this season.

Without Skattebo in the lineup, the Giants have been averaging 5.4 rushing yards per attempt and 78.4 rushing yards per game, numbers that are not too far off from when Skattebo (5.0 yards per rushing attempt and 73.3 rushing yards per game) was lining up for the offense.

