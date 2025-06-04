Giants Safety Jevon Holland Praises Team’s Veteran Quarterbacks
New York Giants safety Jevon Holland won’t be in the meeting room with any memes of the team’s offense, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t taken notice of the energy and experience that veteran quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston have brought to the table.
“Russ and Jameis are just two individuals who have had different paths in the league but have been in the league, been in different systems,” Holland said during an appearance on the SiriusXM Blitz program earlier this week.
“You can just tell a different level of poise and routine day in and day out. You see them doing the same thing pre-practice and the same thing post-practice.”
The energy and experience Wilson and Winston have brought to the team, Holland believes, will not only be good for the offense and, in particular, youngster Jaxson Dart, hailed as the franchise’s future quarterback, but also for the defense, who will look to sharpen their skills against those veterans in practice every day.
“It’s like it almost looks like it’s second nature for those two, and I’m super excited for Jaxson because he has two extremely good vets and two individuals that speak life into everybody around them,” Holland said.
“You have to raise the youth, and I know those two individuals are going to raise Jaxson into a great quarterback.”
