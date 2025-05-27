Giants Training Camp Player Preview: RB Rushawn Baker
The New York Giants needed help at running back. They especially needed to add a bigger-bodied back who could be more of a power player who can pick up short yardage and ve a force on the goal line.
They drafted Cam Skattebo, who should help, but they also decided to add Elon University big back Rushawn Baker as an undrafted free agent. At 6-foot and 225 pounds, Baker resembles more of a traditional power back.
Football Gameplan's Emory Hunt discussed Baker in his 2025 Pro Football Draft Guide, describing Baker as well-built with a good all-around game but someone who was never in a collegiate system that wanted to make him the lead back. Because of that, we have not seen him reach his full potential yet.
“Vastly underrated and under-utilized in college at both Bucknell and Elon,” Hunt said. “His best football is ahead of him.”
The Giants needed a back who could win on the interior, and according to Hunt, that was a part of what Baker could do well.
“He has above average contact balance. He runs with a good pad level and combines that with feet that never stop moving,” Hunt said. “Allowing him to break through arm tackles.”
Baker needs to improve in two areas: the passing game and pass protection. He must prove that he can be a factor as a pass receiver out of the backfield and an effective blocker in pass protection.
Rushawn Baker, RB
- Height: 6-0
- Weight: 225 lbs.
- Exp.: Rookie
- School: Elon
- How Acquired: UDFA-25
2024 in Review
Baker transferred to Elon after three seasons running the ball at Bucknell University. In 2024, he played in all 12 games for the Phoenix, leading the team in rushing with 859 yards and nine touchdowns.
Baker finished the season on a high note. He rushed for over 100 yards in each of the final four contests of the season, and in three of those games, he rushed for over 150 yards.
His 583 yards over that four-game stretch showed his ability to carry the load for a team. He averaged an impressive 6.1 yards per carry during the time. He was named All-CAA honorable mention for his performance.
Contract/Cap Info
Rushawn Baker signed a three-year, $2.97 million contract with a $5,000 signing bonus. That’s an average annual salary of $990,000.
This season, Baker will earn a base salary of $840,000, a cap hit of $841,666, and a dead cap value of $5,000.
2025 Preview
Baker will have to work hard to make the final roster. He will enter training camp as the sixth running back.
Tyrone Tracy and Cam Skattebo are locked for obvious reasons. Devin Singletary, Eric Gray, and Dante Miller are all in line for the third running back position, and Baker will likely be trying to grab that spot from them.
Singletary was the RB2 in 2024, and he is entering the second year of his three-year contract. Gray is entering year three of his four-year rookie deal, so it is difficult to imagine they get cut.
Last season, the Giants only carried three backs on the active roster; Gray and Singletary were two of those three.
But Baker has something that no other running back on the team has: size. Yes, Skattebo is heavy, but he, like all the other backs, is shorter.
Baker is heavy and over six feet tall, which is a very different physical profile from any other back on the roster.
Ultimately, that will probably not be enough to help him make the final roster, but it may be the determining factor in his landing a spot on the practice squad.
