Giants "Triplets" Near The Bottom Of The League in New Poll
The New York Giants offense hasn’t been a top-15 unit in quite some time, so it’s no surprise that in a recent ranking by Genarro Felice of NFL.com, the Giants triples–quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Devin Singletary, and receiver Malik Nabers– were ranked in the bottom third league-wide, coming in 29th.
Felice points out that the excitement around Nabers is easily justifiable as he is a "dynamic playmaker with a dog mentality." Giants fans around the country have every reason to be excited about the former LSU playmaker, who has looked so promising in the summer, regardless of the competition.
However, that’s where the excitement seems to end. Jones, like Nabers, was the sixth overall pick in his draft class (2019), but his career through five seasons has been a mixed bag of mostly negative, including injuries.
Granted, Jones hasn’t been helped because he has had multiple head coaches and systems and has lacked a solid receiving corps, running game, and offensive line. But Jones also must take some of the blame for his yo-yo-like career that has seen him throw 40 interceptions in regular season games (2.1 percent interception rate) and fumble the ball 46 times in 60 regular season games.
Felice’s big question is how Jones will recover from the torn ACL he suffered last November. Thus far in training camp and limited preseason action, Jones looks fully recovered to where the ACL no longer appears to be an issue. But what is an issue for the Giants and Jones is that this is a make-or-break season for Jones, who will receive the last of his guaranteed money in his four-year, $160 million contract this season.
Singletary was signed as a replacement for Saquon Barkley, who went to the Philadelphia Eagles. Singletary, who has led every NFL team he’s been on in rushing yardage, had a good season last year in Houston, but he had a far superior offensive line, and teams respected the passing game.
Such is not the case with the Giants, so their ranking is fair despite the presence of Nabers. But with head coach Brian Daboll set to call the plays this season and with what the Giants hope is an improved offensive line, it will be interesting to see if the Giants’ triplets rise in future rankings.