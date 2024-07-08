Giants'Under-25 Talent Among Most Promising Groups in NFL Says New Ranking
If there is one thing the New York Giants seem to have a healthy amount of, it’s talented youth under the age of 25.
That was evident last year when in an ESPN ranking, the Giants ranked sixth and it’s still evident this year despite the team falling to 13th in Aaron Schatz’s ranking.
Among the Giants’ “under-25” talent Schatz noted included edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, cornerback Deonte Banks, and rookie receiver Malik Nabers, all of whom are expected to play a big role for the Giants this season.
But the decline in the Giants rating doesn’t necessarily mean the younger crowd got worse; rather it’s a function of players either having departed or reaching an age where they are no longer eligible for the rating.
The latter includes left tackle Andrew Thomas and center, and the former group includes safety Xavier McKinney, who jumped to the Green Bay Packers in free agency.
The Giants have some other promising young players under the age of 25 making up the team’s core. They include receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, cornerback Cor’Dale Flott, inside linebacker Micah McFadden, tight end Daniel Bellinger, and safety Tyler Nubin.
Schatz also included right tackle Evan Neal and outside linebacker Azeez Ojualri among his analysis, despite both players having struggled to have breakthrough seasons.
Schatz, in explaining the Giants decline in the ranking, noted that part of the reason this year's group under 25 dropped was because a few of the players in the group underperformed last season, particularly NEal, whom he said “raked dead last among qualifying right tackles in pressure rate allowed,” and Ojulari, who only had 2.5 sacks in yet another injury-filled season.
“But both players still have growth potential, with Neal at age 23 and Ojulari at 24," Schatz concluded.