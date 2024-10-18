Giants WR Malik Nabers Recalls Scary Concussion Experience
New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers said he doesn’t remember a whole lot about his first-ever concussion suffered two weeks ago in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys other than it was a “scary” experience.
“Yeah. I mean, it was scary when I couldn't remember what happened or couldn't remember like the last play I was in,” he said on Friday. “So, yeah, it was kind of scary.”
Nabers said he can’t remember if he lost consciousness when he hit the ground. “Last thing I remember was (quarterback Daniel Jones) D.J. throwing me the ball. That was it,” he said.
The rookie first-round pick admitted that he had headaches and some throbbing in his head during the two weeks he was in the protocol, but with that now behind him, he’s ready to go.
“I mean, my health is really the most important thing, so I really wasn't frustrated,” he said of the process. “It was just getting back out there when I felt right. The trainers did a good job of having me answer a lot of questions to see if I was back to normal, so having those guys, the process was easy, but I wanted to be out there.”
Nabr, who dismissed the tightness in his groin as something he’s dealt with before in college, said his goal this weekend is to get his wind back.
“Try to go out there and execute well to get it done with the brothers,” he said.
Nabers also fired back at critics who questioned the wisdom of his attending the Travis Scott concert held at MetLife Stadium while he was still in the early stages of the concussion protocol.
“I mean, that's my business,” he said. “What I do outside this facility has nothing to do with what the media thinks or whatever they got going on, so that's my business.”
Nabers said he had no issues with the flashing lights or the noise volume at the concern.
“I said I've been playing loud music since after the concussion in the car. I go out with the lights on. I play the game with lights. So, I didn't have anything with lights. It wasn't making my head hurt. The sound wasn't making my head hurt, so I was fine,” Nabers said.
Nabers declined to reveal any discussions he had with head coach Brian Daboll about his decision to attend the concert.
He did say that he informed the team’s medical staff that he was going, but he declined to reveal if the medical staff advised him against doing so.
Nabers also revealed that he was considering switching his helmet to lessen his chances of future head injuries.
“I don't know,” he said. “I switched my helmet, so I'm not really sure I need to wear the guardian cap because I got a new helmet. But if I switch to my other helmet, then it’ll probably be safer for me, too. But that’s the decision I made.”