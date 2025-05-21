Most Indispensable New York Giants: Honorable Mention No. 3 is a Playmaker
The last of our three honorable mentions for our “Most Indispensable New York Giants” series is a newcomer slated to play a big role on the defense.
Paulson Adebo, CB
- Height: 6-1
- Weight: 192 lbs.
- College: Stanford
- NFL Exp: 5 Years
- Career Stats: 52 GP/51 GS. 10 INTs (150 yards); 43 PBUs, 254 tackles (209 solos)
Paulson Adebo initially entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick of the New Orleans Saints, for whom he had a promising career, his best season coming in 2023 when he recorded career highs in interceptions (4), pass breakups (18), and tackles (76).
The Giants, meanwhile, have been searching for a formidable one-two punch at outside cornerback, hoping that 2023 first-round draft pick Deonte Banks could be one half of that punch and Cor’Dale Flott, a 2022 third-round pick, the other.
It hasn’t quite panned out that way. Flott had a chance to grab the starting role, but couldn’t. So with Flott entering the final year of his rookie deal, the Giants went with what they believe is an upgrade at the position, signing Adebo to a three-year contract worth $54 million with $36 million guaranteed.
Adebo’s production history suggests he’s the bona fide CB1 on this defense. He owns a long/lengthy frame that can match route concepts and generate turnovers, something the Giants' defensive backs haven’t had many of since head coach Brian Daboll arrived in 2022. With one exception, in 2023, of the 18 interceptions recorded, seven were by the cornerbacks.
In between, the Giants have ranked 31st in 2024 and 2022 in team interceptions. The corners accounted for just four of the 11 combined interceptions in those two seasons.
Adebo has ten interceptions in four seasons. He also brings scheme versatility to the Giants' secondary, good zone eyes, and press-man coverage abilities. His ability to make plays from various coverage starting points allows for more creativity within the scheme.
Why He's Indispensable
Adebo can be a CB1 who can be trusted to defend the opponents’ WR1, which Banks struggled to do consistently last year.
Before his season-ending injury last year, Adebo was targeted a league-high 55 times through seven weeks. He allowed the fewest target EPA (-23.6) among all outside cornerbacks, and finished the season with a 3:1 interception-to-touchdown ratio.
Not surprisingly, Adebo has a knack for getting his hands on the ball, which has shown up in the last two seasons, where he’s posted double-digit pass breakups in each.
In short, Adebo has the goods to bring to the Giants' defensive secondary what it’s mostly been lacking for the better part of the last three seasons: more playmaking and turnover creation. That, in turn, will help the offense, which rarely enjoys operating on a short field.
What Happens if He’s Missing?
Despite the addition of Adebo, the Giants' cornerbacks room still feels a little thin. Presumably, the incumbent, should Adebo not be available to play, will be one of either Tre Hawkins III (assuming he’s fully recovered from his season-ending back injury) or Cor’Dale Flott, who attempted to win the starting job last year only to run into problems doing so.
Adebo’s Ranking
Adebo likely landed in the honorable mention ranking because he is coming off that season-ending broken femur injury.
While he is expected to make a complete recovery–he’s already shared a video clip of himself running on a treadmill at 21 mph–considering how late his injury occurred in last season (Week 7), it’s reasonable to expect that Adebo might be limited during the Giants’ spring OTAs.
That doesn’t mean much so long as he’s fully cleared to hit the ground running for training camp. While that is the expectation, until it happens, there is reason to be cautiously optimistic.
Moving Forward
Adebo will slide into the starting cornerback spot opposite Deonte Banks. But among the areas where hopefully his injury last season won’t be an issue is his speed in staying deep with receivers.
Per NFL Pro, Adebo finished with a catch rate over expected of +2.7% on passes of 20+ air yards. While that wasn’t the worst on the Saints defense last year, it is still a number that ideally lands on the negative side of the spectrum.
Other Indispensable Giants
