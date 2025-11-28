5 Biggest Emerging NY Giants Needs Ranked

The New York Giants still have five more games to go in this disappointing 2025 season, but having played the bulk of the schedule, it’s become clear what their biggest needs are for the upcoming offseason.

So let’s go ahead and break down those needs in order of priority.

Cornerback

New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The Giants are at a crossroads at this position. Deonte Banks, the team’s 2023 first-round draft pick, has not worked out, and based on the lack of consistent effort he’s given the last two seasons, it wouldn’t be shocking if he was trying to force his way off the team.

Cor’Dale Flott, who beat out Banks for the starting role, is a pending free agent, which would pretty much leave PAulson Adebo, who is in danger of missing his sixth straight game with a knee injury, as really the only cornerback on the outside worth hanging onto–and that’s only because of his contract more so than his pedestrian production when he has been healthy.

Adding a cornerback needs to be Priority No. 1 for the Giants if they’re to get this defense fixed, because without a strong defensive secondary, they can have all the pass rushers in the world, and it won’t mean a thing if the back end can’t hold up when the Giants blitz.

Wide Receiver

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The Giants lost receiver Malik Nabers in Week 4 of this season to a torn ACL. Although Wan’Dale Robinson has stepped up to where he’s having the best campaign of his pro career, Robinson is going to be an unrestricted free agent after this season, the Giants still needing a solid No. 2 to complement Nabers.

The Giants, without Nabers, have averaged 257.4 yards per game, down from the 273.3 with him on the field. They’re also averaging 161.4 passing yards without him versus 187.8 with him.

In terms of scoring, since Nabers’s injury, the Giants are averaging 21.22 points per game. So imagine how much better that, and the rest of the numbers, would be with a solid wingman at receiver to complement what is shaping up to be a nice young core on offense for the Giants.

Offensive Line

New York Giants offensive line | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Guard Greg Van Roten and right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor are both pending UFAs after this season. The chances of the Giants signing both aren’t high at the moment, as figure Marus Mbow, who has been a pleasant surprise as a rookie, will probably move into the starting lineup next year.

Assuming he moves to tackle, would the Giants then be able to convince Eluemunor to return to play guard? Or might the next coaching staff have Mbow work on playing guard with the vision of him stepping in for Van Roten?

Whatever the case, the Giants need to beef up the young depth behind the projected starters, as guys like Joshua Ezeudu and first-round draft pick Evan Neal are also set to hit free agency. And if there is one thing that has repeatedly hurt the Giants, it’s been their failure to keep the shelves stocked at this position.

Linebacker

New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden | John Jones-Imagn Images

Although not a worldbeater at the position, the season-ending loss of linebacker Micah McFadden has hurt the Giants' defense, and in particular, the run defense.

Per TruMedia ( via the Locked On Giants podcast ), in 354 run defensive snaps with McFadden on the field, opponents averaged 4.6 yards per carry (23.70 EP), and posted nine rushing touchdowns and 87 first downs. They also averaged 1.19 yards before contact and 3.43 yards after contact.

In the 467 (and counting) snaps in which McFadden has not been on the field, opponents have averaged 5.5 yards per carry, a -38.83 EPA. They’ve posted 26 rushing touchdowns and 137 first downs, while averaging 2.08 yards before contact and 3.42 after.

Suppose the Giants are going to run it back again with Bobby Okereke, who would be in the final year of his contract.

In that case, he is going to potentially need a new running back in the base defense, as McFadden is not only a pending UFA, but the guys who have tried to fill the hole his absence created, such as Chris Board, Darius Muasau, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, and Zaire Barnes, have not really proven to be a potential answer.

Kicker

Nov 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants place kicker Younghoe Koo (37) on the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It would be a stunning development if Graham Gano is back next season as the team’s kicker. Gano has battled injuries in each of the last three seasons, this year alone landing on IR twice.

The question, though, for the Giants is, do they roll with Younghoe Koo, who thus far has been doing a steady job, or do they go in a completely different direction? And if it’s the latter, will they look for a younger leg who can also handle kickoffs, or an older, seasoned veteran?

