How Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo Are Helping to Erase Giants' “Loser” Mentality
It has been so long for the New York Giants since they had any sort of reason to smile during football falls.
That’s what constant losing week after week will do to a football team’s demeanor when not even the most inspiring pre-game speeches can seemingly drag a consistent losing team out of its doldrums.
But if quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Cam Skattebo, two rookies from the team’s current draft class, have their way, the days of the Giants being the laughing stock of the league are over.
They are two of 53 on the roster, and yes, they are rookies who aren’t as accomplished as many of their veteran teammates.
But what the exuberant Dart and Skattbo have accomplished in such a short time through their play on the field and their individual demeanors is to remind the team that they are every bit as capable of beating any team they face, "tough schedule" notwithstanding.
“Their energy is contagious – Skatt and Dart, they’re playing fearless,” said outside linebacker Brian Burns after the Giants slapped the Philadelphia Eagles 34-17 on Thursday Night Football.
“That’s something I really respect. I hope that as they get older, they age well in this league and make more calculated decisions. But right now? Hey man, balls to the wall!”
Fourth-year cornerback Cor’Dale Flott agreed.
“Jaxson and Skatt are two different guys–they don’t even feel like rookies in the locker room,” he said. “We need the energy, and they help us all out as a team.”
Part of that energy that Skattebo and Dart emit is naturally baked into their personalities, Dart’s being a cross between Phil Simms and Eli Manning. In contrast, Skattebo’s personality reminds one of a cross between Brandon Jacobs and Madison Hedgecock–all Super Bowl champion players, by the way.
Both rookies are also fortunate in that they have yet to be beaten down by the consistent losing at this level, which, despite most good intentions, often leaves guys with almost a subconscious degree of helplessness that no matter what they do, it’s never going to make a difference.
Dart and Skattebo aren’t like that. Dart, who has already had to make multiple trips to the blue medical tent since being named the starter in Week 4, hates it with a passion when he can’t be out there on the field when the team is on offense.
Skattebo, meanwhile, runs every play like it’s his last, with a degree of fearlessness that some might say borders just a bit recklessness for his body, and then caps off each–regardless if he touched the ball or not–with an audible “Woooo!” that can be heard two towns over.
“I would just say that they're very competitive individuals who have a lot of pride, toughness, and belief in themselves, and I think that's important for any team when you have players like that,” head coach Brian Daboll said.
Despite their obvious effect on the team, Dart and Skattebo have chosen to take the high road.
“There’s a spark that comes from a lot of guys,” Skatttebo said. “Continuing to build is what we need to do and play as a team. Eleven guys are on the field at once, and we all have to play together, and everyone has to be perfect to execute, so props to all of them.”
“For us, some of the new guys, we just got here, so we don’t feel like we were involved in the past,” Dart added. “We’ve got a lot of winners on this team.”
