How NY Giants Safeties Are Building the Art of Communication
New York Giants safety Tyler Nubin spent the last few years watching and admiring safety Jevon Holland, then with the Miami Dolphins, do his thing on the field.
Now Nubin gets to play alongside Holland, who, despite having a few more years of experience, treats him like a trusted partner on the job.
“Tyler's a great communicator,” Holland said. “He's a great player. He's fiery. He’s got all the attitude, all the spunk. I love playing next to Tyler. He does a great job.”
That collaborative effort between safeties is key these days, especially considering how the game has evolved, where both safeties must be interchangeable due to the numerous small nuances that have been introduced.
“It's part of the job, man,” Holland said of the need to communicate. “It's just getting everybody lined up. If guys need to get help lined up, turn around and ask questions. I can see everything as a safety, so just making sure everybody's on the same page, asking Nube questions, making sure he and I are on the same page.”
So, how does the communication between them work?
“If he sees something, he'll communicate with me,” Holland said. “I see some reminders before the play, any adjustments that we have to make, just reminding each other what it is, trying to take it one play at a time, so you're not just adding a bunch of comments and it's filling your head. (We’re) trying to simplify the game as much as possible so that it's streamlined and everybody's on the same page.”
Thus far, it’s worked well, according to head coach Brian Daboll, who praised both safeties for not only their communication but for how quickly they have gotten on the same page on a defense that is still relatively new to Nubin and brand new to Holland.
“Having two guys that can work well together and communicate, I think that’s one of the prerequisites to play safety,” Daboll said. “You have to have range, you have to be able to play man-to-man, you have to play the deep part of the field, you have to be able to tackle, but you have to be a good communicator.”
Daboll has particularly been impressed, though not necessarily surprised, with how quickly Holland, whom he described as being “sharp,” has picked things up.
“His experience helps him, but he was a smart guy coming out,” Daboll said of Holland. “Glad to have him. He’s done a nice job for us, and I think it adds to Nubin – the dynamic of those two guys, the way they communicate with one another.”
Holland, who said he built his experience and confidence as a communicator on defense during his rookie season when he played for then-Dolphins head coach Brian Flores’s defense, has also helped Nubin grow in his game.
“Yeah, I learn from Von every day. He's got a lot of knowledge of the game, just because he's played so much, he's seen so much, so I just try to soak in as much as I can.”
The hope is that the collaborative effort between teammates results in fewer big plays given up by the Giants' defense, which allowed 49 big plays of 20+ yards last year (T-13 in the league).
“If you’re not on the same page in that area of the field, it usually costs you pretty good,” Daboll said, adding of Holland, “It’s been a good addition.”