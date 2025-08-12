How the NY Giants Can Unlock Safety Dane Belton's Best
It's become practically a recurring bit now where New York Giants safety Dane Belton has a strong spring that leads into summer hype.
2025 is no different, as Belton consistently made plays on the ball in spring, and while it’s just spring, he seemed mentally ahead of the rest of the defense as far as ball-hawking goes.
In 2024, Belton was one of just five Giants defenders to record an interception in a year where the entire unit struggled to take the ball away.
Belton’s ability to impact the game shouldn’t be overlooked, and he’s a big reason Giants fans can breathe easy knowing they have one of the better safety trios in the NFL in 2025.
Last year, Jason Pinnock and rookie Tyler Nubin saw the majority of the snaps in the safety room for the Giants.
With Pinnock now gone, the Giants signed Jevon Holland from the Miami Dolphins as a big fish signing this past offseason.
The Circumstance
The 2024 season was an interesting year for the Giants' defense overall, as between a new defensive coordinator, injuries, and roster changes, they never truly found a consistent rhythm.
For secondary players, particularly at safety, who have numerous responsibilities to ensure the rest of the defense is properly set, year one in a new defensive system is often underwhelming.
This whole offseason, Giants defenders have talked about their comfort with the defensive system now that they’ve had a season to learn.
The end of the 2024 season saw Belton start with Nubin out and outside of the Eagles game in week 18, he played some of his best football.
Belton was someone I viewed as a strong fit for defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, given his use of safeties with the Titans, particularly Amani Hooker.
We saw glimpses of Belton's usage in 2024, but that was always more likely in year two under Bowen.
Unlocking Belton's Best
Defensively, Belton should be trusted to do anything a safety is asked to do except cover the deep middle of the field consistently in 2025.
That’s not to say that he can’t do it, but he’s better-suited to working in split-safety coverages or playing closer to the line of scrimmage.
With Belton’s skill set, his ability to play as a hook defender regardless of where he lines up is enticing for any defensive mind.
Regardless of where he lines up pre-snap, allowing Belton to operate primarily in zone coverage will help him reach his ceiling as an impact player because of his instincts and eyes in zone.
Where Belton has made his splash plays so far during the spring and summer is as an underneath defender who can help eliminate slot receivers and tight ends.
That’s similar to how Belton was used at Iowa, and considering how much Bowen liked using Hooker in that role in Tennessee, it should be a seamless transition in 2025.
The Giants' pass rush is expected to be among the best in the NFL this season, forcing opposing offenses to try to get rid of the ball quicker.
Having Belton in position underneath could lead to more takeaways that this defense desperately needs.
When playing a deep safety spot, Belton should only sporadically play as the center-fielder type in Cover 1 or Cover 3. He’s struggled to take that next step, and until he shows he’s done it, he should be limited there.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.