How Xavier McKinney Helped Giants Land Safety Jevón Holland
Former New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney might not have gotten the financial respect he was hoping to get from the New York Giants, but that didn’t stop him from giving the organization that drafted him glowing reviews to a free agent they were courting who is now being counted on to fill his spot in the defensive lineup.
That’s what new Giants safety Jevón Holland revealed during his introductory video call with Giants reporters on Thursday. Holland, who came over from the Miami Dolphins, shares the same agent (David Mulugheta) with McKinney, now a member of the Green Bay Packers.
“Once I figured out I was gonna be a Giant, I reached out to him,” Holland said. “I asked him how the facility was, the people inside, and what the environment was like being a Giant.
“He had nothing but positive things to say. He said I was gonna love it and that the place itself just breeds football, and the fan base is great. So he just added to the excitement and, you know, reassured me that I've made the right choice.”
Holland believes that given his versatility in defense, he can play many roles.
“I think I fit best in a role where the coach has a plan for me, and it's detailed,” he said. “I don't necessarily think that in one specific way, I can excel, but I think when there's detail with a purpose behind it, then that's when I excel.
“It's not so much the scheme itself, but more so the direction and the way that it is explained.”
Holland is also confident in his ability to be a leader on and off the field and spoke of the grooming he received during the early years of his career.
“I've been in a lot of different rooms led by a lot of different people–there's a lot of turnover of the Miami Dolphins in my time there. So, having to be in those rooms and sit under some great veterans who were leading our team at the time.
“Them leaving and me having to step into that role at a young age, it put pressure on me to be able to galvanize a group of men and lead them in a direction.
“So even though I am young and usually young guys don't have that much experience leading, I feel like I've been put in pretty high intense pressure situations to be able to grow and flourish and have to lead.
Speaking of youth, Holland is now part of what could be one of the younger defensive secondaries in the NFL, along with corners Paulson Adebo (25), Deonte Banks (24), and safety Tyler Nubin (23). That said, the potential beauty of this young group is that they all have a chance to age together like fine wine.
“That's a recipe for excellence,” he said. “You know, it's a group of guys that are gonna be able to build with each other, create a community amongst each other, and rely on each other.