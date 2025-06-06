Howard Cross Talks About Delivering Message of Pride to Current Giants Team
This offseason, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has brought in former players to address the team, sharing messages about hard work, building a legacy, and what it means to be a Giant.
One of those legacy players who delivered a strong message to the team was former tight end Howard Cross, who played his entire 13-year career with the team. Cross, drafted in the sixth round of the 1989 draft out of Alabama, recently shared with Big Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino his thoughts about being invited by Daboll to address the team and stoke their pride in being a Giant.
“I give speeches to a lot of different groups or a lot of different organizations,” Cross said.
“Connecting with guys, I think, is different in the sense that you give the message that means something to you, and it's up to them to receive it. At the end of the day, you. You can try to connect with them, be present, and initiate some interaction.
“At the end of the day, if you're passionate about something, you should be able to speak freely, and whoever is willing to hear is going to hear it.”
This season, the Giants face a grueling schedule, which includes home matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, and Minnesota Vikings. All of those teams made the playoffs last season.
Among the topics, Cross spoke about the Giants' pride and defending the team’s home turf.
"I'm just saying that if it's anything, realize this is your uniform, this is your unit, this is your house, this is your home. Fight to defend it like that's what it is. And, it's a constant battle."
“The world's different–everybody's exchanging jerseys and, you know, kumbaya. I'm like, ‘That's not how I play ball. Like we're out here to battle. You could hang out in the offseason. That's what you guys want to do.’
“So I'm just saying that if, if it's anything, realize that once you put on your uniform, this is your uniform, this is your unit, this is your house, this is your home. Fight to defend it.”
Cross also shared with the team the importance of studying scouting reports and the playbook, as well as watching film, to be ready on game day.
"I said, ‘If you don't know your stuff, go home because you're not helping anybody.’”
In 13 seasons, Cross logged 201 receptions, 2,194 yards, and 17 touchdowns. He was also a member of the 1990 Super Bowl-winning team.
When Cross was a rookie, he recalled that former players would often come by the old Giants Stadium, where the team was headquartered, as being the norm. This practice continued after Parcells left, with few exceptions.
Even Daboll, who was a big proponent of the practice when he was first hired, has moved away from it in the last two years. But he has since restarted the practice in the hope that the legacy players's messages resonate with the current team.
When Cross was a player, he remembered how the legendary Hall of Fame running back Frank Gifford would spend a lot of time around the team and often address the roster, offering advice to players.
"You got to see how the Giants were a family, and the 'Once the Giant, always a Giant' thing kind of stuck out to us because these guys were around,” Cross said. “They didn't seem to go away. They were just part of the team's fabric, part of the fabric of day-to-day life. "
This spring, a handful of former players have already stopped by the practice facility to speak to the team, including quarterback Eli Manning, receiver Victor Cruz, defensive end Justin Tuck, defensive end Michael Strahan, linebacker Lawrence Taylor, receiver Amani Toomer, linebackers Carl Banks and Jonathan Casillas, and running backs Tiki Barber and Brandon Jacobs.
Having former players present is another way to bridge the past, present, and future of the team. It also shows how much the Giants view the franchise as a family. The 'once a Giant, always a Giant' catchphrase holds.
"For the guys that can stick it out for a large part of their career, they're always a Giant. For guys that are barely here, but for a little bit, it seems like they're always a Giant," Cross said.
"Because I see guys that played one or two years here showing back up. So again, once a Giant, always a Giant."
