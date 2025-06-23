Is Jimmy Morrissey Ready for a Backup Role on the NY Giants' 53-man Roster?
Over the past few years, the New York Giants have been working to build their offensive line. While we have seen significant improvements in the starting play, depth has been a problem. However, the depth has improved as players have settled into many of their starting positions.
Center remains a position that they are looking for improvement out of the starter and the backups at the position. Jimmy Morrissey will once again try to prove that he can be the quality backup the team needs behind their incumbent starter, John Michael Schmitz.
Morrissey was originally a seventh-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. He did not play for the Raiders in regular-season games, and six weeks into his career, he was picked up by the Houston Texans from the Raiders' practice squad.
He eventually started four of five games for Houston during his rookie season. That season proved to be the most active of his career.
In 2022, he was waived by Houston after training camp and re-signed to the practice squad. He was eventually elevated to the active roster for eight games, but he did not earn a start.
The next season, he found himself in the same situation with the Texans. Waived and re-signed with the team, except he only spent one week on the active roster. That seemed to be a clear sign that the Texans did not have him in their short-term or long-term plans.
Jimmy Morrissey, C
Height: 6-4
Weight: 305 lbs.
Exp: 3
School: Pittsburgh
How Acquired: FA-'24
2024 in Review
In January 2024, the Giants signed Morrissey to a reserve/future contract. He went into training camp, and early on, he seemed to be trending towards making the final roster.
He competed against Austin Schlottmann for the backup role behind John Michael Schmitz. Into the preseason, he was number two on the depth chart through the final preseason game against the Lions.
Ultimately, the team decided to keep Schlottmann, and they released Morrissey on the final cutdown. The Giants re-signed him to their practice squad, where he remained for the entire season.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.
NY Giants Contract/Cap Info
Morrissey signed a 1-year contract worth $1.030 million earlier this year. The deal has no signing bonus or incentives, so if he doesn’t make the roster, there is no dead money for the team to incur.
2025 Preview
After spending a year in the Giants organization, Morrissey will be much better equipped to make a run at a spot on the final 53-man roster in that he will have a better understanding of the Giants offense and should feel more comfortable in it.
However, it will be more difficult to make this team in 2025. Not only does he have to worry about Schlottmann, who is still in the fold as the current backup, but he also has to outperform a player like Greg Van Roten, who could return to his role as a backup guard and center if former right tackle Evan Neal overtakes him at guard.
There is a great chance that Morrissey ends up right back on the practice squad.