Four-Point Plan for the Giants' Perfect Free Agency

The excitement has been building now for weeks as the New York Giants have anxiously awaited the chance to see how head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen put together their first Giants squad.

When it comes to free agency, the first step in the offseason roster-building process, the Giants don’t have oodles of cap space to spend, even as they continue to make cuts and restructure contracts.

Truth be told, there has been a belief for a while that Harbaugh doesn’t view the roster as needing a complete overhaul; rather, it just needs a few additions here and there to strengthen it.

That’s a good thing given the Giants’ cap situation, which, while improving, still won’t yield a large sum of money.

So, as the Giants get ready for their first free agency period under Harbaugh, here is a look at four things they must do for free agency 2026 to be declared a resounding success.

1. Find a lockdown cornerback

The Giants haven’t had a legitimate shutdown cornerback since the days of James Bradberry. They had hoped to fill that role with Paulson Adebo, whom they signed in free agency last year, but that hasn’t quite worked out, in part due to scheme and injury. Maybe it does eventually, but do the Giants really want to take that chance?

Apparently, they do not consider that they tried to acquire now-former Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie via trade.

The draft class has some talented cornerback prospects who could potentially hit the ground running, but the Giants are in a tight situation in that they have a glaring need at linebacker that they’re probably going to address in the draft, and they also need help in the trenches and at receiver.

Further, they will probably need to address all this within the first two rounds, leaving the blue-chip, instant starters at cornerback to land elsewhere.

Considering the Giants face a tough slate of receivers in the NFC East alone every year, getting a shutdown cornerback is unsurprisingly a top need of the team.

2. Get interior offensive line help

Forget about upgrading at center; the Giants must find some depth at guard. Greg Van Roten, Aaron Stinnie, Evan Neal, Joshua Ezeudu, and Austin Schlotttmann are all set to hit free agency, leaving Jon Runyan Jr, who is in the final year of his deal, assuming he’s not a cap, and Jake Kubas as the only guards with any shred of experience on the roster.

Harbaugh has traditionally favored athletic offensive linemen, so it would not be a shocking development if he were to be yearning for some athletic interior linemen who also happen to be people movers for what is expected to be a power-rushing game.

3. Re-sign Jermaine Eluemunor

The Giants’ offensive tackles, Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor, were the best duo the team has had since the days of David Diehl at left tackle and Kareem McKenzie at right tackle almost 20 years ago.

Eluemunor is a free agent who is believed to be wanting to see what the market has to offer, and although the Giants drafted Marcus Mbow to eventually step in at right tackle, that would leave their tackle depth paper-thin.

Eluemunor’s run blocking might not have been on the same level as his pass blocking last year, but there are ways to cover up any concerns about that part of his game.

Protecting young Jaxson Dart has to be a priority, and Eluemunor, like Thomas, showed that he could do just that against some of the league’s better offensive linemen, which is why he needs to be brought back at whatever cost.

4. Add defensive line depth

As with the offensive line, the Giants’ defensive line has several pending free agents unlikely to return, including Rakeem Nunez-Roches and DJ Davidson. Although they drafted Darius Alexander in the third round last year, the youngster from Toledo has been slow to develop.

The Giants, whose run defense has been a sore spot for years, will likely want to add depth to their defensive line to better hold up in the trenches. Adding some veteran defensive line help will be a start to accomplishing that goal.