Jameis Winston’s Giants Contract Details Revealed
The numbers are in for New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston’s new two-year, $8 million deal with the Giants, which can swell to $16 million if he hits all his incentives.
According to SI.com’s Albert Breer, Winston received a $2 million signing bonus and has base salaries of $1.95 million in 2025 and $3.95 million in 2026.
Winston will also receive a $50,000 workout bonus in each year of his deal, and he has guaranteed money owed in both years, $1.95 million (his base salary) in 2025 and $1.3 million in 2026.
The $4 million in incentives is in each year of the deal and includes play time, passer stats, and postseason appearances/wins, similar to what projected starter Russell Wilson has.
However, as Breer also noted, Winston’s play-time incentives will start to kick in if he plays 43% of the snaps, whereas Wilson’s incentives would kick in if he plays 65% of the snaps.
Wilson’s contract also includes performance incentives tied into passer rating, touchdown passes, postseason appearances, wins, and games won incentives.
It’s unclear how many of these performance incentives are tied into Winston’s contract, but if there was any remaining doubt as to who the Giants view as their likely starter, the details in both contracts should clarify it.
Lastly, Breer notes that the contracts' structures makes it impossible for both quarterbacks to cash out on the play-time incentives.
According to Over the Cap, the Giants have spent $224.725 million in free agency this offseason on 21 contracts, fourth most in the league.
The spending has left them with $989,572 in total cap space (31st in the league) and minus $7.061 million in effective cap space (last in the league), meaning the Giants will have to restructure some contracts to have enough operating capital for the rest of the year.
