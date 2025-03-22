Jameis Winston: The Good, The Great, and The Ugly
The New York Giants have finally made a move at quarterback, signing Jameis Winston, the first overall pick in the 2015 draft (Bucs), to a two-year, $8 million deal with the potential to hit $16 million if he hits all the incentives.
Winston has played for three teams in his 10-year career: the Buccaneers, the Saints, and the Browns.
While quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson have been heavily discussed in the media and social circles, Winston’s presence and contract still give the Giants options as they prepare for the draft.
Winston can be a starter but has the humility to work as a backup, which makes this signing so intriguing. The contract allows the Giants to have him as their starter or backup.
If Winston does get the nod as the starter, Giants fans should be excited about what he brings to the table. He is not perfect, and nothing illustrates that more than his performance in the Browns’ Week 13 game against the Broncos, where he threw for almost 500 yards and four touchdowns--adding three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns.
Let's look at the good, the great, and the ugly of the new Giants quarterback.
The Good: Throwing into Traffic
Nobody has more confidence in their ability to make a tight window throw than Winston. It is both a gift and a curse. In his defense, he's been able to deliver so many passes into places where defenders were lurking or flying around that you can't fault him for believing.
It starts with the arm talent. He can get the ball to its destination faster because the pass is delivered on a line with minimal air underneath it.
Accuracy also plays a role. When he throws to receivers in traffic, he usually places the ball in areas where the receivers can protect themselves.
He also places the football in areas where it is his guy or no guy. It works a lot, and it worked against the Broncos as he continued to pick up first downs on passes fired into traffic and hauled in by receivers or when he threw to the sidelines where only his receivers could grab it.
The Great: Throwing to Receivers in Stride
Winston is one of the best at getting the ball to receivers in stride so they can make something happen after the catch. Part of it is his arm strength; that ability to deliver the ball quickly can’t be undersold.
Winston's accuracy is underrated. He puts the ball on the receiver in a place where he does not need to break stride to catch it. That, combined with how quickly they get the ball, allows the receiver to make moves after the catch or separate from the defender without stress.
This is why he accumulated so many yards in the Denver game. There were several plays where receivers caught the pass and picked up 15 or more yards after the catch.
It did not matter whether it was a deep bomb for a touchdown or a laser to a crossing route that gained 20 more yards. It was consistent, and it was frustrating for the Broncos' defenders.
The Ugly: Disastrous Interceptions
Every quarterback throws interceptions. Nobody's perfect, but the quarterback's job is to mitigate damage. That means they can't take too many chances that can turn a short completion into a touchdown for the opposition.
This, however, has plagued Winston throughout his career. You rarely see interceptions from him downfield; they normally occur at the first level on short throws.
He either does not see a defender looking to jump the route, or perhaps his confidence in his arm makes him believe he can get the ball to the receiver before the defender. When one throws interceptions on short passes, there is usually nobody there to bring the defender down, and now a mistake becomes catastrophic.
In the Broncos game, Winston threw two short pass interceptions that were returned for touchdowns.
His third and final interception came on a short pass on the goal line to seal the victory for Denver. The 14 points scored on the two “pick-sixes,” and the touchdown that never was on the third interception represent a definite 14-point and potentially 21-point swing.
Coach’s Corner
This opportunity with the Giants could help Winston resurrect his career, but his role needs to be clearly defined.
If the Giants are planning to draft a quarterback early, Winston needs to know that he may be replaced by the rookie at some point in the season.
If the Giants draft a developmental quarterback, Winston will be asked to take the reins for the 2025 season, during which time he can prove to everyone that he should also be the starter in 2026.
Winston was brought in to be the best he can be, so don't dial back his confidence in his abilities. Instead, keep improving your ability to recognize when his confidence may be putting the football in jeopardy. That should help limit the turnovers.