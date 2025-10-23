Jaxson Dart Hopes Giants Will Find Ways to Close Games
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart hopes the NYG will ABC—Always Be Closing—as they try to salvage his rookie season.
All eyes are on the Giants as they seek to recover from one of the most notorious collapses in NFL history, as they'll face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon (1 p.m. ET, FOX). It'll be the follow-up to a 33-32 defeat in Denver that saw New York lose multiple three-possession leads en route to a crushing defeat.
"I pride myself on trying not to let things in the past affect what I'm going to do in the future. As a team, we can't let that happen," Dart declared as the Giants prepped for the Eagles.
"We’ve got to find ways to finish games, we’ve got to find ways to win games and get on a roll. We have to be very present in each moment that we have, we have to play each game individually as hard as we can to make sure that things like last week didn't happen, don't happen."
"I think, for me, it's just a sign that we all need to work harder," Dart continued. "We need to pay attention more to the little details as we go about our business, and I think that way myself.
“What can I do to improve each day and to make sure things like that, or little things during the game, don't slip. I think that's just kind of been the message around the locker room."
The Giants could perhaps take a lesson or two from New York Yankees great Mariano Rivera, as a failure to close out close games has prevented them from feeling truly comfortable with this season.
The emergence of backfield battery Dart and Cam Skattebo offers significant long-term hope for the first time in quite a while.
However, it's hard for some to truly appreciate the developments, given the team still languishes at 2-5 at the bottom of the NFC East standings. New York has held some sort of lead in all but one of its five losses to date, and two were lost in the final minute of regulation.
One of the successes that such losses negate is a one-sided 34-17 victory over the division-leading Eagles, who were victims of a metropolitan closeout two weeks ago: New York did not let Philadelphia on the board during the second half of a nationally-streamed showdown at MetLife Stadium, one that likely stands as the most monumental victory the Giants have had in a year.
Responsible for two touchdowns in the prior meeting, Dart believes that the "SEC rivalry" with the Eagles presents a golden opportunity for Big Blue to regain its relative swagger.
It'll take the bucking of a notorious trend—the Giants haven't won at Lincoln Financial Field since 2013 and are winless in four road showings this year—but Dart appears to believe that a "chess match" against an angry rival they recently faced is exactly what the Giants need at this point.
'We're going to have to figure out what they're doing early, they're going to have to figure out what we're doing early. It's just going to be a game of constant adjustments," Dart said.
"I don't think there's really too much of an advantage for either team; it's just going to be the guys who execute their schemes at the highest level. It's important for us to put together a really good game plan and also have an open mind that during the game, they might do things that we didn't really expect, and they're going to be thinking the same thing. Like I said, it's a game of chess."
