NY Giants QB Jaxson Dart Learning Valuable Lessons from Russell Wilson
The wishes of many New York Giants fans were fulfilled on Sunday, as rookie Jaxson Dart made his official NFL debut in the Week 2 thriller against the Dallas Cowboys, against whom Dart saw three snaps, all RPOs.
But, in perhaps a positive development for a Giant offense yearning for any kind of traction, his entry was mostly an afterthought in a productive 40-37 overtime loss. The day will likely be best remembered for Russell Wilson's air raid, which saw the veteran amass a career-best 450 yards in defeat.
"I thought he played his [butt] off, and I thought what he did on the field was really impressive. It's just really unfortunate that we couldn't get that one for him," Dart declared after the game.
"Russ is a future Hall of Famer, so I never really understood the kind of criticism that was kind of thrown around there, kind of about him. I get to see it on a daily basis, how good he is.
"The clutch situations and him putting the ball in positions where only our guys can catch it, that two-minute drive at the very end was crazy. So he's still an elite player."
Wilson's breakout puts the conversation around Dart's inevitable insertion on hold for at least a week, as the Giants (0-2) put up one of their finest offensive showings in quite some time under the Super Bowl champion's watch.
That's fine with the rookie, who was offered a passing masterclass for four-plus periods before the day ended on a somber note for Wilson and the Giants, as the former's game-closing interception set the stage for Brandon Aubrey antics that kept New York among the ranks of the winless.
"I just thought he operated at a really high level," Dart continued. "He was super efficient, drove the ball, and went down the field; it felt like mostly every drive.
“Obviously, we weren't able to cap a few drives off, but I thought he just played really well, and seemed like he was just comfortable in the pocket and making really good decisions."
Somewhat buried among the offensive euphoria was Dart's debut cameo, which saw him get snaps in the chaotic fourth quarter.
The rookie's sole box score entry was a run in Dallas territory that saw him lose three yards, as the AT&T Stadium turf brought him down before he could generate any momentum.
Before that, Dart's maiden NFL voyage was a handoff to fellow rookie running back Cam Skattebo that picked up 24 yards and set the Giants up at the cusp of the goal line just before the latter freshman punched it in from a yard out.
Though Dart will likely, and understandably, re-don his baseball cap and headset when the Giants host the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday night (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC), he's intrigued by the short yardage package designed for the infancy of his NFL career with Skaettebo, with whom he developed an instant rapport during their shared first training camp.
“Two playmakers, guys who run the ball well and run it physically," Dart said. "In those short yardage situations, I think that we feel like we kind of have an advantage just by our abilities."
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.