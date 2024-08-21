Jets CB Sauce Gardner Offers Opinion on Giants QB Daniel Jones (Watch)
Florham Park, N.J. -- New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner had no trouble finding the ball during the Giants-Jets joint practice on Wednesday, but when it came to finding the right words to describe what he thought of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, Gardner had about as much trouble doing so as the Giants' defensive secondary did to defend the Jets’ first-team offense.
Just take a look at the short video clip from Gardner’s postpractice press conference, in which he struggles to find something nice to say about Jones, who, along with the Giants' offense, was mosytly outplayed on the day.
Jones, who spoke to the media after practice for a couple of minutes before getting back on the team bus, was asked to assess the Giatns’ offense.
“For the most part, we executed well,” he said. “I thought throughout in the team drills, we moved the ball and executed. I think we obviously want to finish a little better with the two minutes there at the end. But overall, I thought we executed well against a good defense.”
Jones was asked if the Giants offense has an identity yet. “If the question is are we still improving, certainly,” he said.
“I think, you know, we're still building and growing, and that's the goal always. We've made considerable progress. I feel like we're in a good spot, but there's a high sense of urgency certainly to continue to improve and get to where we need to be.”
Giants head coach Brian Daboll did not say if he planned to give Jones and the rest of the starters any reps, but Jones said he’d welcome the chance to gt some reps in when the Giants wrap up their 2024 preseason Saturday night against the Jets at MetLife Stadium.
“I always want to play,” Jones said. “As a player, you always want to play. So it's a decision (Daboll) has to make, and I'll be ready for whatever he decides.”