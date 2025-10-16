John Michael Schmitz Making Progress and Other Injury Updates
New York Giants center John Michael Schmitz (concussion) appears to be progressing in the league’s protocol. Schmitz, who wasn’t spotted on the field on Wednesday (but who was seen moving about the locker room after practice), was present on the field Thursday, working off to the side with a trainer.
Schmitz would have to get to the non-contact part of the protocol to have a realistic chance of playing Sunday, though, with the Giants headed to a high altitude city, which is generally not considered beneficial to people recovering from concussions, the odds are that Schmitz won’t be ready to play against the Broncos.
Austin Schlottmann has been taking first-team reps at center this week. Last week, in relief of Schmitz, Schlottmann played 32 snaps and didn’t allow a single pressure. He finished with a 76.0 run blocking grade and an 80.5 pass-blocking grade, per Pro Football Focus.
Receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) remained on the side with a trainer, as he’s trending downward toward missing his second straight game.
Linebackers Swayze Bozeman (ankle) and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring) were also on the side during the media viewing part of practice and are trending in the wrong direction.
Defensive lineman Chauncey Golston was not present at practice.
Cornerback Deonte Banks, who was excused yesterday after welcoming twins, was back at practice.
Giants Participation Report
Did Not Participate
- LB Swayze Bozeman (ankle)
- LB Demtrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring)
- C John Michael Schmitz (concussion)
- WR Darius Slayton (hamstring)
- DL Chauncey Golston (neck)# - downgraded
- DL D.J. Davidson (knee)^
Limited
- T Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder/back)
- WR Jalin Hyatt (ankle)
- DL Roy Robertson-Harris (knee)
- CB Paulson Adebo (shoulder)^
- S Dane Belton (neck)^
Full
- OLB Victor Dimukeje (pec)*
- CB Deonte Banks (NIR-Personal)#
Key
- *21-day activation window
- #Denotes a change in status from the previous day.
- ^Denotes a new addition
