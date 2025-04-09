Justin Pugh Weighs in On Giants' Potential First-round Pick
The New York Giants have a decision to make with the No. 3 pick, and they can take many different approaches, including drafting quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
However, former Giants offensive lineman turned NFL analyst Justin Pugh believes otherwise. On NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Pugh believes that the Giants should forego drafting Sanders in favor of the best available prospect.
"I'm going to say no, they shouldn't take him. They went out and signed Jameis (Winston). They went out and signed Russ (Wilson). I think the Giants will go with the best player available," Pugh said.
“Now that we think Tennessee is all but confirmed (to select) Cam Ward, I think that the Giants are going to go with either (Colorado cornerback/receiver) Travis Hunter or (Penn State edge) Abdul Carter. Those are the three transcendent talents in this draft."
The Giants have met with Carter throughout every step of the process. They will reportedly host Carter for a visit on Thursday. However, the scouting department may have done more homework on the Colorado prospects.
Big Blue sent 14 front office members, including general manager Joe Schoen, head coach Brian Daboll, assistant general manager Brandon Brown, director of player personnel Tim McDonnell, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, and defensive coordinator Shane Bowen to Colorado's Pro Day.
That group also included positional coaches such as Shea Tierney (quarterbacks), Marquand Manuel (defensive backs), Mike Groh (receivers), and Chad Hall (assistant quarterbacks) to get a better look at the Buffaloes duo.
Dabboll's appearance was notable as he rarely travels to Pro Days, opting to meet with quarterbacks privately. Last year, he only traveled to the LSU Pro Day to scout Jayden Daniels and eventual first-round selection Malik Nabers.
"If I'm the New York Giants, I'm hoping Cleveland goes with Abdul Carter, and they can get Travis Hunter,” Pugh said. “You saw what he did in his pro day. You saw the routes. He can play defensive back and be a lockdown corner. He can go on the only other side of Malik Nabers and make plays for you on the offensive side of the ball.
“So I think the Giants will go the best player available at three–and I don't think it will be Shedeur Sanders."
Hunter led the FBS last season with 1,483 plays, 714 on offense, 748 on defense, and 21 on special teams. He played 714 of 823 (86.8%) of the offensive snaps and 748 of 902 (82.9%) of the defensive snaps, his 1,460-of-1,725 snaps from scrimmage equating to 84.6%.
The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner recorded 94 catches, 1,258 receiving yards, and 15 receiving touchdowns, ranking in the top 5 in the FBS in all categories. He piled up 25 tackles, four interceptions, and 11 pass deflections on defense.
