Key Giants Defender Lands on Final Week 7 Injury Report
The New York Giants have declared three players out of Sunday’s Week 7 game against the Denver Broncos.
Linebacker Swayze Bozeman (ankle), linebacker Demtrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring), and center John Michael Schmitz (concussion) are the three players who will not play this weekend.
Meanwhile, receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) and defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (neck) are listed as doubtful.
Worth noting is the addition of linebacker Abdul Carter to the injury report with a hamstring injury. Carter was listed as limited on Friday after tweaking his hamstring at some point between Thursday and Friday.
Carter, however, sounded like a guy who intends to play when he spoke with reporters on Friday after practice. Still, the fact that he's landed on the injury report this late in the week is concerning, especially given how in the past when the Giants have had players land on the injury report on a Friday, they have usually not made it to the active list on Sundays.
Complicating things for Carter is the length of the plane ride west, which is approximately four hours. However, Carter will go through the walkthrough practice on Saturday before the team leaves, and will likely be re-assessed at that time.
In addition, he'll go through a pre-game workout, so if he struggles with his movement, the team will err on the side of caution with their first-round pick.
The other player listed as questionable is outside linebacker Victor Dimukeje (pectoral), who is currently on PUP but has been able to practice in full since having his 21-day window on Wednesday.
Head coach Brian Daboll sounded optimistic about having Dimukeje available for Sunday's game, but also added that it would depend on where things stood with Golston. The Giants would have to open a roster spot if they were to activate Dimukeje from the PUP list.
Giants Injury Statuses
Out
- LB Swayze Bozeman (ankle)
- LB Demtrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring)
- C John Michael Schmitz (concussion)
Doubtful
- WR Darius Slayton (hamstring)
- DL Chauncey Golston (neck)
Questionable
- OLB Victor Dimukeje (pec)*
- OLB Abdul Carter (hamstring)^
Key
- *21-day activation window
- ^Denotes a new addition
Broncos Injury Statuses
Out
- OLB Jonah Ellis (shoulder)
Questionable
- LB Drew Greenlaw (quad)
