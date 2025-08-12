Giants Country

Malik Nabers Among Those Held Out By NY Giants in Day 1 of Joint Practices with Jets

See who else isn't participating in the first day of Giants-Jets.

Patricia Traina

Aug 4, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) on the field during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers will not participate in the first of the two joint practices with the New York Jets, head coach Brian Daboll said on Tuesday morning.

Nabers has been trying to manage a toe issue that Daboll said dates back to his time in college. The Giants’ top receiver is also not likely to be available for Saturday night’s game.

Other Giants who won’t practice, according to Daboll, include receiver Jalin Hyatt, guard Evan Neal, running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring), cornerbacks Tre Hawkins and Dru Phillips, and safety Dane Belton.

Phillips and Belton were injured in the Giants’ preseason opener at Buffalo on Saturday. Daboll did not disclose what those players, as well as the others who won’t practice, are dealing with.

Daboll also told reporters that he and Jets head coach Aaron Glenn agreed that there would be no tackling to the ground during the two-day joint practice session, the second of whiuch will be held in East Rutherford on Wednesday.

