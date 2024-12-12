Malik Nabers Dishes on the Challenges of Dealing With Another Giants QB Change
Another week, another starting quarterback for the New York Giants, who are going back to Tommy DeVito, initially the choice of head coach Brian Daboll after the team benched and then waived starter Daniel Jones, for this weekend’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.
DeVito is returning the favor to fellow quarterback Drew Lock, who is currently in a walking boot while he deals with a heel injury suffered in last week’s loss to the Saints. Lock, remember, stepped in for DeVito when he suffered a right forearm injury in his first start this season against Tampa Bay.
The constant flipping of quarterbacks has done little to help the Giants snap their eight-game (and counting) losing streak, nor has it apparently done any favors for the team’s wide receivers, who just as they get used to one quarterback, they now have to adjust to another with little time to do so in between games.
Rookie Malik Nabers admitted that the flipping of the quarterbacks, though no one’s fault, has been a challenge.
"I mean it takes a really long time for your quarterback and you to have a ‘great connection,’” he said. “But for me and DeVito to go out there and just catch the football, I'm able to find the ball, able to see the ball good, able to catch the ball.
"We haven't had that many snaps with each other, so I try to get as many snaps with him after practice, catch the ball with him, especially when the change occurs in a week, you don't have that much time. You’ve just got to get as much as possible."
Nabers is on pace for 1,071 yards this season. If it happens, he'll become the first Giants wide receiver to hit the 1,000-yard mark in a season since Odell Beckham Jr in 2018 (1,052). Nabers admittedly wants to make sure he reaches that milestone as a rookie.
"I mean, as a receiver, that's your landmark for over a year. College, whether it be the league, you want to hit 1,000 yards. So yeah, 1,000 yards is in my head for sure."
Speaking of college, the Giants are knee-deep in their evaluations of some top-level talent that is expected to be available to them if they finish with a top-three pick, as is currently the case.
One player they could consider is Heisman candidate Travis Hunter, who's displayed excellence as both a wide receiver and cornerback. Nabers, who still pays attention to the college football scene when time permits, has been impressed with Hunter’s performance.
"He's a unique player right there. You don't see those kinds of guys able to play at a high level that he can, especially at cornerback and receiver. He's touched 1,000 yards as a receiver–that's hard to do,” Nabers said.
“And I think he’s got double digit touchdowns at receiver too. So, that's hard, especially going into the game knowing that the defense is keying in on you for you to still be explosive as he is.
“Then to go on defense and lock down his side of the field. They don't want to throw it his way. He's still able to get interceptions, still able to stop receivers. I think that's a unique player. For him, he's the best player in college football. If you can play both sides at a high level like him, there's no doubt."