Malik Nabers Poised to Become One of The NFL’s Top Wide Receivers in 2025
It didn’t take long for New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers to show he was well worth the hype that came with his draft pedigree last year when he was picked sixth overall in the draft.
And if early signs are any indication, the New York Giants wide receiver may be on the cusp of joining the league’s elite not just as a rising star, but potentially as one of the best wideouts in the National Football League.
That’s the talent Nabers flashed during his rookie campaign, despite less-than-ideal circumstances. According to Pro Football Focus, Nabers ranked ninth among all NFL receivers, a feat even more impressive considering the quarterback carousel that marked the Giants’ season.
From Daniel Jones and Drew Lock to Tommy DeVito and Tim Boyle, stability under center was nonexistent. Accuracy downfield? Even worse. And yet, Nabers still managed to deliver while adjusting to the pro level.
With Russell Wilson expected to take over as the starting quarterback in 2025, the runway is clear for Nabers to make the leap and transition from promising to dominant.
A quick glance at the numbers confirms it. Nabers caught just seven of 29 targets that traveled more than 20 yards in the air, not because he couldn’t separate, but because the ball rarely was placed in a position for him to make a play.
Despite the inefficiency on deep shots, Nabers still eclipsed 1,000 yards and was second among all rookie wideouts in the league.
Enter Wilson, a seasoned veteran and champion whose arm might not be what it was in his prime years in Seattle, but whose deep ball remains lethal. In 2024, Wilson led all quarterbacks with a 97.3 grade on passes of 20-plus yards, per PFF. His touch, trajectory, and ability to extend plays should pair perfectly with Nabers’ elite route running and top-end speed combination.
Should Wilson disappoint or miss time, the Giants have Jameis Winston on the roster, who is known to have a strong arm and be able to get it down the field. Down the line, they have rookie Jaxson Dart, drafted in the first round out of Ole Miss, waiting in the wings. Dart is a quarterback who brings a vertical aggression that also bodes well for Nabers’ production in seasons to come.
What makes Nabers special, however, isn’t just his speed or ball skills. How he moves after the catch is sudden, violent, and instinctual. He finished second among rookie receivers in yards after contact. He was nearly impossible to bring down in space, drawing early comparisons to former LSU stars Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson.
That comparison doesn’t feel like a stretch. Chase and Jefferson each posted historic second-year campaigns, and Nabers seems poised for a similar breakout if quarterback play holds up. The opportunity is there, and the skill set is undeniable.
For the Giants, who have long searched for a true No. 1 receiver, someone who could tilt coverage, convert third downs, and stretch the field, Nabers might finally be the answer.
And for Nabers, the mission is clear: enter the conversation not just as the best young wide receiver, but as the best, period.
If 2024 was the teaser, 2025 might be the blockbuster. Nabers has the talent. Now, with better quarterback play and a full offseason to build chemistry, he has the chance to show the New York faithful he has the makings to have his name next to former Giants receiver greats like Plaxico Burress, Amani Toomer, and Odell Beckham, Jr.
