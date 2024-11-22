Malik Nabers Ready to Rally Around Giants' New Signal Caller
New York Giants receiver Maik Nabers is as much of a team player as anyone. So when he learned that starting Sunday, there would be a new quarterback throwing him the ball, Nabers simply shrugged and did what he always does: he went to work.
“Reaction was just rally around (quarterback Tommy) DeVito, still support DJ (quarterback Daniel Jones) DJ as much as possible,” Nabers said this week before word of Daniel Jones’s release came down on Friday.
“New game plan–we got to get some reps in. So that was really my main focus, was just getting some reps with him, making sure we prepare for the game this Sunday.”
Nabers is the only Giants receiver who has yet to catch passes from DeVito in a game situation. But he’s not worried about building chemistry with DeVito, a process that, depending on the quarterback, can sometimes take weeks to solidify.
“I don't think it's really hard,” Nabers said, noting that he did take a couple of reps with DeVito during training camp.
“I mean at the end of the day, it's still throw the football, catch the ball. So, I get open pretty well, I create a lot of separation. So, I'm sure he's going to be able to see me on different routes. When I get open, he's going to be able to deliver the ball.”
Nabers said he’s liked what he’s seen from DeVito in practice going back to the summer.
“His intention with the ball is precise. He's able to deliver the ball before you get out of your break,” he said.
“So (Head Coach Brian) Daboll told me, ‘Make sure you get your head around pretty fast because the ball's going to be coming’. So that's my main focus: just getting my head around.
“He's going to throw the ball before I get out of my break. So just having that as a quarterback for anticipation for him to throw the ball before you get out your break. So that's what we need.”
Nabers, like the rest of the locker room, feels for Jones, who truly gave it all he had and tried to be the best possible teammate and leader. He added that the goal now is to rally around DeVito and each other as they look to snap a five-game losing streak.
“We continue to fight strong. (Outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux) Tibs is still being a leader that he's always been, making sure we're ahead of our game. We're still fighting strong,” Nabers said.
Nabers has been trying to get in as many extra reps from DeVito as possible so that he can develop a better feel for how the second-year quarterback throws the ball.
“Everybody has a different arm. Everybody throws the ball differently. So, it's just trying to get up with the speed of his ball,” he said.
“As a receiver, you're always going to get open. If we can get open as smooth as possible so you can have a spot to throw the ball, we're going to be pretty good.”