Michael Ghobrial Getting Unit Ready for New Kickoff Rules
The New York Giants are set to try out their approach to the league’s new kickoff rule on Tuesday against the Detroit Lions in the second and final joint practice and the team’s special teams coordinator, Michael Ghobrial is no doubt holding his breath to see how the “dynamic kickoff” unfolds.
“With special teams, it's indisputable that the game of field position—where you position the offense and where you position the defense—directly correlates to whether you can prevent somebody from coming out with points or, when it's your team, score points,” Ghorbrial said recently.
“So there are, obviously, yard-line studies based off of expected points and everything. With this new kickoff rule and kickoff return rule, I think, ultimately, the strategy comes into play once we actually practice it in a game to know what you're actually seceding when you kick a touchback, how that feels."
Ghobrial hails from the Jets, as he was their assistant special teams coordinator for three seasons. Based on their statistical output, the Giants' special teams unit was lackluster last season, tied for 23rd in the league.
The Giants struggled to find a stable punt returner for weeks until they landed on Gunner Olszewski midseason. The field goal unit faltered due to the injury to Graham Gano, signing veterans such as Randy Bullock and Mason Crosby. They even had punter Jamie Gillan kick a few field goals.
The Giants emphasized re-signing players who bring special teams value. Olszewski, Carter Coughlin, Isaiah Simmons, and Darnay Holmes were among the few brought back to help the unit improve from last season. Despite the new rule change, Ghobrial is pleased with how his players have handled the curveball thrown at them.
Other players brought in, such as Miles Boykin, Matthew Adams, Chris Manhertz, and draft pick Gervarrius Owens, are also going to be vital to the special teams' success in 2024.
Ghobrial name-dropped a few of these players as to how well they've been able to contribute over the summer, especially Boykin, who has primarily been a special teams player over the course of his career.
The dismissal of former special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey meant that the Giants were looking for someone who would change the stigma. Ghobrial fits that bill, as he's already begun increasing the intensity of their drills.
"I've always felt that fundamentals and technique win you games, and it has to start there. Until you create muscle memory where guys are doing it over and over and over again to where it's unconscious competence, they're not necessarily thinking about what they're doing, they're just doing it. "