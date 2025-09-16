Mini-Breakout 'Not Enough' For NY Giants RB Cam Skattebo
No. 44 wants so much more for the New York Giants.
One of the most productive days that the Giants' offense has seen in quite some time was partly headlined by the rushing breakout of rookie running back Cam Skattebo, who put up 45 yards on 11 carries in New York's 40-37 defeat at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
By adding a one-yard score to his equation, Skattebo entered a unique, if not niche and exclusive, blue club, joining Tyrone Wheatley, Tiki Barber, and Saquon Barkley as the only rookie Giants rushers to have 40 yards, a minimum of four yards a carry, and a touchdown within his first two showings as a New Yorker.
That, however, was of little concern to Skattebo, who sought only to do more to alter the Giants' dreary fate in the aftermath.
"[Almost] 50 yards, in my eyes, is not enough," Skattebo said after the game. "But, I mean, that's the way the game went. We fought until the end. I'm proud of our team. I'm proud of the offensive line. They did a great job, they battled until the last second."
After finishing in the red in Week 1, Skattebo helped the Giants offense kick off a chaotic fourth quarter on Sunday, securing the lion's share of carries.
With the Giants driving, he took a handoff from fellow touted rookie Jaxson Dart 24 yards to place the Giants on the cusp of the goal line at the end of their debut possession of the period. He would punch it for the last yard on the very next play, generating the second of six lead changes in the final frame.
All that and more was part of a Giant offensive effort that put up 506 yards, breaking the half-century mark in a game for the first time since December 2019. The day, of course, was defined by Russell Wilson's career-best aerial yardage, which saw Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson reach triple-digits.
A group and viewer base seeking any form of offensive cohesion and consistency will likely be equally enthused by Skattebo crediting the receivers for opening up his rushing potential.
"Russ and the receivers, they did a great job on the edges, being able to open up things for me on the inside," Skattebo said. "We had a hard-fought battle right there. They came up with a 65-yard field goal. So that's a tough one, but we'll come back and play harder next week."
Skattebo is certainly used to larger outputs on the turf of AT&T Stadium: he put up 218 total yards of offense in his prior descent upon Arlington, which hosted his Arizona State Sun Devils in their Big 12 Championship Game win over Iowa State in December.
