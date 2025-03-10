New Analysis Proposes Giants Trade for This Veteran Offensive Lineman
The quarterback position isn’t the only spot on the roster that New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen will need to take a swing at solving.
Equally important, especially to the health and productivity of whoever the Giants bring in to be their quarterback, is the offensive line. Currently, they have an opening at right guard if Greg Van Roten, last year’s starter, doesn’t return.
With the Giants expected to add a veteran at that spot, Pro Football Network offered an interesting name that the Giants might want to consider acquiring via trade: Los Angeles Chargers guard/tackle Trey Pipkins II.
Pipkins spent the first five years of his NFL career at tackle before moving inside to guard when the Chargers drafted Joe Alt last year.
In 2022, the 29-year-old Pipkins, playing all his snaps at right tackle, allowed two sacks and a 5.0% pressure rate over 14 starts.
The following season, also playing all his snaps at right tackle, he saw those numbers go downhill, as he allowed a 7.1% pressure rate and 10 sacks.
Last year, he spent most of his snaps at right guard, though he did get a handful at right tackle. He allowed 29 pressures and six sacks.
Pipkins is entering the final year of his three-year contract with the Chargers. He’d receive a $6.75 million base salary in 2025, which, considering his versatility, is a bargain.
While the Giants would seemingly be set at right tackle with Jermaine Eluemunor, were they to acquire Pipkins via trade, that would give them some position flexibility on that right side. They could move Eluemunor to right guard and plug Pipkins in at right tackle, or vice versa.
This would also allow the Giants to draft and develop a young offensive lineman who could eventually become a starter.
That said, there has been no indication that the Chargers might be willing to part with Pipkins. As of Sunday night, the Chargers had the second-most cap space in the league ($90.692 million). They’d save $6.75 million if they moved Pipkins.
But from the Chargers’ perspective, their more pressing need is at the center, so it's probably unlikely that the Chargers would be open to moving Pipkins, who is still playing at a high enough level to where he doesn’t have to be moved.
Still, if you’re Joe Schoen and want to ensure your offensive line is fortified, it can’t hurt to ask if you think the juice might be worth the squeeze.