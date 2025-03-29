New Yor Giants DL Jeremiah Ledbetter: The Good, The Great, and The Ugly
The New York Giants' run defense was not good enough last season. The Giants finished 26th, allowing 136.2 yards per game, slightly increasing from their 2023 per-game average (132.4).
Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen’s scheme needed more versatile players who were better at stopping the run, so Giants general manager Joe Schoen hit the free agent market with a focus on improving in the trenches.
Among the moves made are the signings of former Cowboys defensive lineman Chauncey Golston and Seahawks defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris, who started last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
They also added Jeremiah Ledbetter, another former Jaguars defensive lineman. Ledbetter is a stout interior run defender who can play the 3-technique and nose guard.
Let’s dive into his film to evaluate his skillset, the areas where he can perform at a high level, and where he will likely not be as effective in this latest installment of the “good, the great, and the ugly” of the Giants’ newest players.
The Good: Pursues the Football
Pursuit or a willingness to pursue is one of the most underrated parts of a defensive player’s mindset. Do you wait for others to make the play, or are you consistently looking to get to the ball?
Ledbetter has a nice motor for an interior lineman. Even when the play moves away from him, is not near him, or causes him to change direction, he still attacks it.
Many defensive linemen do not consistently pursue the field, especially on the interior. This usually opens up cut-back lanes for ball carriers when they can stretch the defense out.
Ledbetter’s pursuit of the football makes him so good against the run. He does not allow you a crease, even if it is 10-12 yards east or west.
The clips show him continuing to get to the football regardless of where he is or what is happening.
The Great: Shedding Blocks Against the Run
Many defenders know how to blast through a gap and disrupt. Many can bullrush offensive linemen and push them in the backfield. In either case, it does not mean that they have control.
One of the biggest keys to properly shedding run blocks is having control. Ledbetter has that control. He will not blow into the backfield consistently, but he will control the blocker in his gap. That allows him to shed (or get off) blocks so well.
The key is his hands. He can strike first and get his hands on the blocker, which allows him to keep that blocker from getting the fit they want on him.
He then keeps his feet active, and when the ball carrier approaches, he can jettison the blocker and bring the ball carrier down.
The 2024 campaign was the best season of his six-year career. He amassed 38 tackles, 20 solo, and eight tackles for loss while in a rotation.
The series of plays in the above clips shows his complete control over his gap and his use of that control to make plays on the ball carrier.
The Ugly: Pass Rush
Ledbetter has 3.5 sacks in six seasons as a pro, so we are not exposing some unknown information about his game. When watching the film, we see two issues in deciphering why Ledbetter is not a better pass rusher.
First, he attacks a pass blocker the same way he attacks a run blocker. He pass-rushes like he is still looking to see if it is a run. Most elite pass rushers are trying to fly by the blocker immediately, and he seems to be making contact with them.
He also does not have the same twitchiness or explosiveness to put a pass protector on his heels instantly. He also does not hand fight very well. His motor and pursuit get him to the quarterback, but it is usually a step too late.
The other issue is just opportunity. If you do not show that you are a serious pass-rushing threat early, you get relegated to run-stopping duties, and that is likely where he is in his career or where he should be.
In the above clips, you can see that he gets some pressure or causes disruption in the backfield, and he may even get a hit on the quarterback, but he does not get the sack.
Coach’s Corner
This is an excellent opportunity for Ledbetter to be part of a team that needs what he does best. Ledbetter should be deployed as an early-down defensive tackle, either next to Dexter Lawrence or to give Lawrence a rest.
There should be plenty of snaps for him in that capacity, but not enough for him to ever worry about fatigue. He can bring playmaking ability to the interior with his ability to occupy space and make tackles.
It should be another element of a revamped, more flexible defensive line that can help keep all individual pieces fresh.
