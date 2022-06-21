New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: OL Devery Hamilton

Devery Hamilton is another player offering position versatility on the offensive line. But can he get past rookie Joshua Ezeudu for that swing role?

New York Giants offensive lineman Devery Hamilton, 24 years old, was born in Stuttgart, Baden-Wurttemberg (Germany). His family moved to the United States (Ellicott, Maryland) in 2007. He played his high school ball at Gilman (Maryland) High School, where he earned varsity letters in football (4), basketball (3), and track (1).

A highly decorated recruit, Hamilton was a four-star recruit by Scout, Rivals, and 247Sports, and was ranked as the nation's 10th-best offensive tackle by Scout, 22nd by 247Sports, 24th by Rivals, and was the State of Maryland's fifth-best recruit by Scout, eighth by 247Sports, 10th by Rivals, 13th by ESPN.

Hamilton achieved a childhood goal held since the fifth grade by enrolling at Standford University, where redshirting his freshman season, he immediately began to contribute in his sophomore campaign.

Hamilton took advantage of his extra year of eligibility by enrolling at Duke as a graduate student. He appeared in 38 career games with 21 starts for 1,823 snaps at guard and tackle.

The three-time academic selection (Pac-12 All-Academic x2 and Academic All-ACC) also participated in three bowl games (2016 & 2018 Hyundai Sun Bowl and the 2017 Valero Alamo Bowl) while at Stanford.

Hamilton entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021.

What He Brings

Hamilton, who has experience playing every position on the offensive line except for center, came out of Duke with a reputation for taking smart blocking angles and getting his body into the proper position to seal off his man. He plays a disciplined game, and his mental acumen is said to be off-the-charts.

A tall (6-foot-9, 311-pound), lean, and long player, Hamilton can transition from a three-point stance into a wide enough base where he anchors well. That said, he sometimes struggles with his pad level consistency and is at his worst in space, where he sometimes doesn't get to the second level as quickly as he needs to.

Hamilton has also been inconsistent with consistently finishing off his blocks, and his play strength largely lacks due to his playing too high. He also doesn't have the quickest feet for a tackle.

His Contract

The 24-year-old Hamilton is signed through 2022 on a deal worth $711,500 that includes a $6,500 bonus. The Giants will save $705,000 if Hamilton does not make the roster.

Roster Projection/Expectation

Hamilton will likely need some guys ahead of him on the depth chart to become unavailable if he's to even have a chance at a spot on the practice squad. He can also help himself by playing with better pad level and working to improve his climb to the second level.

Join the Giants Country Community