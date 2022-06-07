New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: RB Gary Brightwell

Running back Gary Brightwell was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 draft out of Arizona, where he was in a stable of backs for the Wildcats. He was a consensus three-star prospect coming out of high school at Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland, and a first-team All-State MIAA selection.

The Pennsylvania native has good size, speed, and toughness, and he used those skills to earn immediate playing time as a freshman at Arizona on special teams. His performance on special teams and work ethic earned him more and more playing time, and as a senior, he was named honorable mention All-PAC 12.

As a running back, he averaged 5.3 yards per carry for his career at Arizona. He was a player who embraced special teams, and that love and dedication were noticed by the Giants, whose head coach at the time, Joe Judge, was a former special teams coach.

Brightwell was identified as a guy who could be a weapon on special teams, and that was how he made the roster as a rookie. But as far as the offense went, Brightwell only saw four snaps as a rusher and one as a receiver on the offense.

What Does He Offer the Team? Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports Brightwell is a hard-nosed back with plus speed and plays well through contact. Those skills are perfect for special teams, which Brightwell contributed in his rookie season. He was used primarily on the kickoff team last season, but his role could be expanded to include all special teams units. His length, physicality, and athleticism are perfect for him to become a special teams ace. The most significant factor for his success is his mentality. He truly embraces special teams, and even when he was a starter in college at running back, he was still active on special teams. He has openly discussed wanting to become a special teams coach when he is finished playing. That's always a plus when you have someone who is not delusional about where he can be the most effective for the team. His Contract Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Brightwell is in Year 2 of his four-year, $3.631 million rookie contract. His $178,872 signing bonus was prorated over the four years, so he is due $44,718, which would be part of $134,154 in dead money if he were cut. There is no guaranteed money attached to the remainder of his contract. This season he is set to make $869,718. His contract will account for .4% of the total cap. Next season his contract will increase to $984,718. Roster Projection/Expectations Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports If his roster spot was strictly based on playing running back, it would be a long shot for Brightwell to make the final roster. But when you factor in the impact he could make as a special teamer, that changes the entire dynamic. It also helps that the running back room is not stocked with talent. Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida are the only two seasoned backs on the roster. The Giants also have some guys with no NFL experience, including International Pathways Program prospect Sandro Platzgummer and undrafted rookie free agent Jashaun Corbin, the latter being the only one of the other backs that comes with a desirable skill set that fits this offense. If Brightwell is to make this team, he only needs to show that he is competent as a runner (which he showed he could be from his college days when he recorded 1,323 yards on 242 career carries and 9 TDs) and continue to provide the value he has delivered on specials. If he can do all that, it makes it much more likely that he emerges as the third running back on the roster.

