New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: RB Jashaun Corbin

The Giants didn't draft a running back this year, but they might have found a diamond in the rough in Florida State running back Jashaun Corbin.

Former Florida State running back Jashaun Corbin signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent.

The Rockledge, Florida native was a consensus four-star, all-purpose back coming out of high school. He had 34 Division I offers from the "who’s who" of college programs, including Clemson, USC, Oregon, Michigan, LSU, and Florida.

He ultimately chose Texas A&M, where he spent the first two years of his collegiate career before transferring to Florida State (another program that offered him a scholarship out of high school).

Corbin was a weapon for the Aggies and Seminoles. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman team at A&M and was a third-team All-ACC performer for FSU. During his final season in Tallahassee, he had two touchdown runs of 75+ yards, an 89-yard touchdown run against Notre Dame, and a 75-yard run against Lousiville.

Corbin averaged 6.2 yards per carry en route to 887 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. He is also a threat as a kick returner and a receiver.

What He Brings

May 13, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive back Jashaun Corbin (25) practices a drill during rookie camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

Corbin has home run hitting ability. He also offers versatility, which would make him attractive in any offense. He can run the ball, catch it out of the backfield, and be a dynamic returner. He has shown these abilities since high school.

Corbin provides legitimate running back depth in the Giants' backfield, especially if the two guys ahead of him have to deal with injuries. It probably won't be much of a stretch to say that Corbin will see a lot of carries in the preseason if he's healthy.

That will give the staff a glimpse into how they can use him best in the offense. There is also an immediate need for special teams in the return game that Corbin could fill.

His Contract

Nov 20, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Jashaun Corbin (0) runs against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Alumni Stadium.

Corbin signed a three-year, $2.57 million contract with $10,000 guaranteed. His base salary is $705,000. His contract will account for .3% of the total cap. If he were cut, he would cost $103,333 in dead money. His cap saving would be $605,000.

Roster Projection/Expectations

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida State running back Jashaun Corbin (RB10) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Both Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida, projected as the Giants RB1 and RB2, respectively, have dealt with injuries. We think Corbin has the chance to slide in behind Barkley and Breida, and his value-added as a returner makes it even more of a possibility.

Corbin will get every opportunity to make this team. As UDFA opportunities come, there could not be a better situation for a running back to come in and try to prove all of the teams that passed on him wrong. 

