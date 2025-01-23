New York Giants 2024 Position Unit Review: Inside Linebackers
It’s been a long time coming, but at long last, the New York Giants inside linebacker group, a position which for years seemed to be one that management ignored only to be bitten repeatedly, has quietly developed into a strength of the team.
No, there was no Luke Kuechly or Antonio Pierce among the group, but the starting duo of Bobby Okereke and Micah McFadden, before their respective injuries shortened their seasons, finished in PFF’s top 50 at the position. Okereke, despite his initial struggles adjusting to the new scheme, finished in the top 15.
Okereke and McFadden combined to record 17.8% of the Giants defensive tackles and 14% of their tackles for loss. On the flip side, though, they also combined for 17.3% of the team’s missed tackles.
Still, the unit is very promising, not just at the starter level but also in depth. Sixth-round draft pick Darius Muasau, who was supposed to be primarily a special teams contributor, quickly caught on, and by season’s end, his arrow was pointing upward.
This isn’t to say that the Giants shouldn’t consider adding to the group–if the opportunity is there, they absolutely should. But given how far this unit has come, it’s nice to see some of that old-school mentality again returning to the Giants defense.
2024 in Review
The Giants lost Bobby Okereke and Micah McFadden to injuries, but the performance drop-off wasn’t as catastrophic as one might have envisioned, thanks to the play of rookie Darius Muasau and Ty Summers.
Muasau recorded 11 of his 16 tackles against the run in the season's final four games and was usually among the highest-graded Giants run defenders on the team.
Summers, who was primarily supposed to be a special teams player, recorded all four of his season tackles against the run over the last four weeks, likely earning himself another chance at a spot on the team.
- Rostered Players: Bobby Okereke, Micah McFadden, Darius Muasau, Dyonte Johnson, Matthew Adams
- Under Contract: Bobby Okereke, Micah McFadden, Darius Muasau
Bobby Okereke
After making a powerful statement in his first year with the Giants as a productive starter and team leader, the organization switched defensive coordinators, the resulting style not particularly conducive to Okereke’s game.
He seemed hesitant early on and never really found his footing in the less aggressive scheme until the last five games of his season when he started playing as he did in 2023.
A herniated disc injury in Week 12 short-circuited his season. That was the first significant injury of Okereke’s six-year career.
Okereke is signed for two more years, and while we find it interesting how he is already being discussed as a potential cap casualty, we would be surprised if that came to fruition.
Instead, we expect a bounce-back effort from this experienced, proven veteran who, despite the struggles, still amassed 93 total tackles and 2.0 sacks in just 12 games.
Micah McFadden
Though he lost his last two games to a neck injury, McFadden still led the team in tackles with 107 while adding 3.0 sacks.
McFadden’s style is fun to watch—he beats blockers to the punch, aggressively attacks gaps, and is always around the ball. When Okereke went down, McFadden assumed more of a contain role, taking fewer chances with a rookie alongside him, yet still remaining productive.
His best game came against New Orleans when he recorded an unreal five tackles for loss. On the negative side, McFadden was good for at least a couple of missed tackles every week, thanks to his pesky, short arms.
Also, his ordinary athleticism and height made his zone pass coverage an easy target for opposing offenses.
That said, McFadden knows the defense and his position like the back of his hand, which makes him a fast mover. His attack mentality is always appreciated. He has one year left on his rookie contract, which makes next year a big contract year for him.
Darius Muasau
The coaches immediately fell in love with this rookie, rotating him onto the field for a series or two in the first handful of games.
Muasau actually looked overmatched in those early games, losing plays in the open field to wrong reads, power, and the speed of the game.
He kept at it, however, suited up for 15 games total and finished strong, compiling 41 of his 55 total tackles in his last 5 games. He was making much better and quicker reads while picking up a deeper knowledge of the defense and his role in it.
Muasau is a bit of a Micah McFadden clone. He lacks great size and speed but has just a bit more of both than the veteran. He came into the league known for his special teams work, but he made a much bigger impact on defense.
Ty Summers
This 29-year-old vet was signed from the practice squad in late September and continued to be a solid special teams performer. Summers got a chance to play some inside linebacker snaps after McFadden followed Okereke to the injured list.
In the last three games, Summers started twice and compiled 22 of his 29 tackles. His style is more of a physical, crash-the-party approach; as long as he takes proper angles, which he did, he is successful.
Though his strength is between the tackles, Summers also made several tackles outside the tackle box. He was the team’s most physical inside linebacker.
A pending free agent, Summers should attract some attention due to the 2024 film he put out there.
Dyontae Johnson
After nearly two seasons of injury-riddled inactivity, Johnson suited up for the season's final two games.
The coaches rewarded Johnson’s persistence with enough rotational ILB snaps in Week 18 for him to lead the defense with 11 total tackles.
Johnson showed flashes of playmaking ability while also badly missing some reads and assignments due to being away from the game for so long.
Johnson played tough and with physicality, and he moved well in space. Expect the team to re-sign this pending free agent. Though lacking star quality, this inside linebacker room should be very competitive next summer.