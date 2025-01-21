New York Giants 2024 Position Unit Review: Outside Linebackers
The New York Giants' outside linebackers were better in 2024 than in 2023, but somehow, one felt like there was more that the unit didn’t quite deliver for whatever reason.
First, the good news. Per NFL Pro, the starting duo of Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns went on something of a tea once Thibodeau returned in Week 12 from his sting on IR from a broken wrist.
Thibodeaux generated 20 pressures on 158 pass rushes (12.7%), and Burns generated 21 pressures on 142 pass rushes (14.8%), making them one of four sets of teammates who recorded at least 20 pressures apiece in that span and the only such duo who have each forced a turnover on their pressures.
Combined, they recorded 41 of the Giants' 79 pressures (51.9%) since Week 12, the second-highest team share by any duo, behind Jacksonville’s Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker (52.3%).
Burns and Thibodeaux also finished in the top 20 in ESPN’s pass-rush win rate, Burns fourth (23%) and Thibodeaux 16th (17%).
Okay, so what was the bad news? Despite leading the defense in quarterback pressure rate (15.2% for Burns and 12.6% for Thibodeaux), their respective sack rates were 2.0% and 1.7,% respectively, which put them toward the bottom of the team.
Granted, sacks aren’t the be-all, end-all stat on which defensive coordinators measure the success of a pass rush, but that is the goal at the end of the day, right?
2024 in Review
Adding Brian Burns gave the Giants' pass rush much-needed energy and production. However, Burns, despite willing himself to play through some very painful lower body injuries that no one would have blamed him for taking time off for, needs a lot more support from his pass-rushing partner on the other side.
The Giants could also add another pass rusher via the draft or free agency, especially with them likely to move on from pending UFA to be Azeez Ojulari.
- Rostered Players: Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari, Tomon Fox, Patrick Johnson, Boogie Basham
- Under Contract: Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Boogie Basham
Brian Burns
Acquired via trade from Carolina and then signed to a big contract extension, Burns lived up to the big contract with his playmaking ability, speed, toughness, and leadership.
He fought through injuries but never stopped trying despite the season being over by mid-October, suiting up and starting for all 17 games. He finished with a career-high in tackles (71), though his 8.5 sacks were a tick low.
He consistently flashed on the field and finished strong. He threw his body around like a leader is supposed to and never passed up a pile or a hit despite not being particularly physical.
He was also positive in pass coverage. We would like to see Burns develop a more complete pass-rush arsenal. He relies solely on his speed and bursts off the snap to attack the pocket.
He lacks the frame to be a power rusher; he’s more of a penetrator. So it's no surprise he had a whopping 17 tackles for loss.
Burns will be 27 next season and is still in his prime. For one season, at least, he has been one of the very few positive moves made by this current group of decision-makers. Let’s hope they can find more players like him.
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Thibodeaux has not established himself as an impact player three years into his career. Thibodeaux was the fifth overall pick in 2022. He spent part of his 2024 season rehabbing a wrist injury that caused him to miss five games, outside of which he was a rather ordinary pass rusher and run defender.
Thibodeaux was too often content with a reactionary style of play when an attack mentality was called for. Though he did show glimpses of power and aggressiveness late in the year, his season total of 5.5 sacks was mostly accrued against weak opponents.
As has been his history, he rarely got anything done against good competition. He needs to start throwing his body around and inject some blue-collar intensity into his game.
Thibodeaux is still a young player (24), so there’s time to find that next level.
Azeez Ojulari
For nearly half a season, Ojulari was on the path to earning some money in his contract year. Seeing an increase in his reps when Kayvn Thibodeaux went on IR mid-year with a broken wrist, Ojulari compiled five of his six sacks in three weeks in October.
Alas, as has been this player’s history, the wheels came off again. Ojulari returned to invisible mode, looking less impactful than ever during his four years as a Giant.
In Week 12, the injury bug got him again, as he tore a toe ligament requiring surgery.
Interestingly, there were reports of other teams being interested in trading for Ojulari, the “best” offer a fifth-round pick.
General manager Joe Schoen reportedly wanted at least a fourth-round pick. So, rather than take what he could get in terms of draft capital that could have been used immediately, Schoen held his water. He now faces losing Ojulari to another team with zero guarantees that he’ll get a comp pick in return.
Ojuari is young and talented, but he can’t stay healthy. Having fallen to third on the depth chart behind Thibodeau and Burns, we don’t see the Giants spending big money on this one-time second-round draft pick who was supposed to be one-half of the regular pass-rushing tandem who offered so much hope after a 17-game, 8-sack rookie season.
Patrick Johnson
Claimed off waivers from the Eagles in mid-September, Johnson was an alleged special teams ace who never made a play on specials in his 12-game tenure with the Giants. A knee injury sent Johnson to Injured Reserve in mid-December.
His best plays as a Giant came as a rotational outside linebacker rushing the passer, where he showed good body leanness and a good feel for attacking the offensive tackle’s outside shoulder.
Johnson finished with four tackles. The 27-year-old is a pending free agent, and his return to the Giants is in question.
Tomon Fox
Though Fox did not make the team out of training camp, he was quickly signed to the practice squad and spent most of his 2024 season alternating.
Fox suited up for 11 games and played his physical, contain-heavy outside linebacker rotation role to the letter. Fox is like a block-absorbing nose tackle; he holds his edge while leaning on heavy hands and a powerful lower body to survive.
He finished with 14 tackles and 1.0 sacks and seems destined for a career of one-year contracts, owing to his lack of athleticism and foot speed. The Giants know him and will likely invite him back to their 2025 training camp.
Boogie Basham
Waived at the cutdown date, Basham spent time on the Giants 2024 practice squad and was activated four times.
His best stretch was the last three games of the season, where he compiled eight total tackles as a running-down outside linebacker, which is good production.
Basham is a bigger outside linebacker with a physical style who lacks jump. He’s just 27 years old and is a former second-round player who continues to search for a role on this Giants team, which has now eluded him under two different defensive coordinators.