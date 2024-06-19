New York Giants 2024 Training Camp Preview: CB David Long
The New York Giants went into this offseason with a lack of experienced depth at the cornerback position after deciding against bringing veteran Adoree' Jackson back.
Jackson’s departure meant that last year's first-round pick, Deonte Banks, would move into the CB1 role, leaving a question as to who would fill the CB2 role.
New York apparently tried three times to fill the role with accomplished veterans, including Tre’Davious White, Darious Williams, and Stephen Nelson. They had a chance to draft a cornerback, which they did, except their selection ended up being slot cornerback Andru Phillips out of Kentucky.
That leaves third-year man Cor’Dale Flott as the incumbent CB2. He’ll try to hold off Nick McCloud, who started for Banks last year when the rookie was injured, and second-year man Tre Hawkins III, who got a chance to start last year only to lose the role when he was outmatched.
The Giants, not leaving anything to chance, brought in David Long, a veteran who bounced around with three teams during the 2023 season. Before that, Long, a third round pick of the Rams in 2019, spent four seasons in Los Angeles, including winning a Super Bowl during the 2021 season in which he was a solid contributor.
It looks like the Giants will rely on their youth in the secondary heading into training camp. Long will compete to provide veteran depth, but is he what the Giants need at the position?
DAVID LONG, CB
Height: 5-11
Weight: 196 lbs.
EXP: 6
School: Michigan
How acquired: FA-24
2023 in Review
Long played for three different teams last season. He started with the Raiders, appearing in eight games with one start and totaling 12 tackles and one pass deflection.
After being waived by the Raiders, he was claimed by the Panthers, appearing in three games with seven tackles. He was then waived again, and claimed by the Packers for whom he appeared in three games and didn't register any stats.
Long's 2023 season was a rollercoaster, as he was mainly in a rotational role with the teams he played for. It must've been a shock for him, as he had a steady four seasons with the Rams before heading into last season.
Long was targeted 23 times last season, allowing 17 catches for 107 yards and one touchdown while appearing in less than 30 percent of defensive snaps for each team he played for.
- Miss a 2024 Giants Training Camp profile? We've got them all archived for you here.
Contract/Cap Info
Long signed a veteran salary deal where he’ll count for $985,000 under the cap. He has no guarantees in his contract, which means the Giants have no dead money if they end up cutting him later this summer.
2024 Preview
Long will get a chance to compete, but seems like a long shot to make the roster, especially after the team signed fellow veteran Tre Herndon III after the mandatory minicamp concluded.
Remember, the Giants seem to have a lot of confidence in Flott and McCloud. Rookie Phillips will compete with Darnday Holmes for the nickel, and the team seemingly hasn’t given up on Aaron Robinson just yet. Plus, they have Stantley Thomas-Oliver and Alex Johnson competing.
Barring a rash of injuries, we just don’t see a path for Long to make this team.