New York Giants 2024 Training Camp Preview: OLB Benton Whitley
New York Giants outside linebacker Benton Whitley is still trying to find his way onto an NFL roster after a five-year productive career at Holy Cross where in his final season, Whitley, playing defensive end, was named an All-New England selection and to the All-Patriot League first team.
Whitley, who took advantage of the extra year of eligibility afforded to him thanks to the COVID pandemic, made 13 starts as a senior and totaled 49 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks. He also had one forced fumble and six quarterback hurries.
After going undrafted, he signed with the Rams in 2022 but after not making the roster, he landed on their practice squad where he was for three weeks before being signed by the Chiefs to their 53-man roster on September 21, 2022.
Whitley was waived on October 12 and signed to Kansas City's practice squad. The Vikings signed him later that season to their 53-man roster, but he only lasted the minimum before being waived on November 19 and re-signed to Minnesota’s practice squad.
Whitley played in one game for the Vikings, that coming against the Bucs. He didn’t record any stats in that appearance.
BENTON WHITLEY, OLB
Height: 6-4
Weight: 260 lbs.
Exp.: 1 Year
School: Holy Cross
How Acquired: PS-23 (Vikings)
2023 in Review
Whitley took part in four games as a Giant, the bulk of those on special teams. Defensively, he played 13 snaps for the Giants, recording zero tackles and just one pass breakup. He was also targeted once in coverage, allowing the pass to be completed for 16 yards (12 yards after the catch).
Whitley played all 13 of his defensive snaps on the defensive line, lined up outside of the offensive tackle.
He contributed 26 special teams snaps, most of those coming on the punt and kickoff coverage teams. He recorded just one assisted tackle in those snaps and had a fumble recovery.
- Miss a 2024 Giants Training Camp profile? We've got them all archived for you here.
Contract/Cap Info
Whitley, a restricted free agent at the end of the 2023 season, was not tendered by the Giants, but he did re-sign with the club on a one-year, $985,000 deal. His contract has no signing bonus or guaranteed money and does not count toward the team's top 51 highest salary cap hits.
2024 Preview
The best way to describe Whitley is that he’s a jumbo-sized OLB who at first glance reminds one of Jihad Ward, who was here for two seasons. Whitley, however, has a little less jolt and a little more agility in his game.
That said, it’s hard to envision a roster spot for this 6-4, 260-pounder unless there is a rash of injuries at the outside linebacker spot.
Whitley does have some value as a potential practice squad player, but he’ll need a strong camp to secure that spot given some of the other competition he’s up against.