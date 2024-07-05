New York Giants 2024 Training Camp Preview: QB Nathan Rourke
When it comes to the New York Giants’ quarterback position, general manager Joe Schoen’s mantra has been “protecting ourselves.”
By that he is referring to starter Daniel Jones, who by now it’s known is recovering from a torn ACL. Schoen, in his attempt to protect the franchise, brought in veteran Drew Lock in free agency to replace Tyrod Taylor, who jumped to the Jets, and he also sought another quarterback to give the team a healthy arm during the off-season, and, if needed, training camp just in case Jones wasn’t cleared to do 11-on-11 activity.
That extra arm is 26-year-old Nathan Rourke, Rourke is a former Canadian Football League player for the British Columbia Lions, who drafted him in the second round of the 2020 CFL draft. (He went undrafted in the NFL draft that same year.)
He played for the Lions during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, setting a single-season CFL record for completion percentage (78.7 percent) during the 2022 season.
He finished his CFL career having gone 307 of 406 (76 percent) for 4,105 yards, 28 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also earned the CFL Most Outstanding Canadian Award in 2022.
With Jones aiming to be ready for camp, what might we expect to see from Rourke, who is fourth on the team’s depth chart?
NATHAN ROURKE, QB
Height: 6-1
Weight: 210 lbs.
Exp.: 1 Year
School: Ohio
How Acquired: WAIV-24 (NE)
2023 in Review
Rourke had a workout with the Giants in January 2023, but ended up signing a three-year futures contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on January 16.
Less than two weeks later, he underwent foot surgery, but he participated in camp that year only to be waived during final training camp cuts.
The Jaguars signed him to their practice squad, and he bounced back and forth between the practice squad and the active roster before finally being released for good in December 2023.
He was claimed off waivers by the Patriots on December 18, 2023, but was waived on May 6, his contract awarded to the Giants.
Contract/Cap Info
Because Rourke was awarded to the Giants off waivers from the Patriots, they inherited his contract, which is a one-year deal worth $915,000. The deal has no guaranteed money or bonuses of any kind and does not count against the Giants’ top-51 list.
2024 Preview
At some point, Daniel Jones is expected to be fully cleared to do everything. And considering the Giants, at least so far under the current regime, don’t carry more than two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, the best-case scenario for Rourke would be to carve out a spot on the practice squad.
For that to happen though, he’d probably have to outplay Tommy DeVito, who right now projects as the third quarterback on the depth chart. DeVito is going to slug it out with Drew Lock and the chance to be the backup to Jones, but that’s a separate battle.
As for Rourke, if Joens gets the green light to do everything, including play in preseason games, it’s certainly possible that Rourke won’t even make it to the end of training camp.