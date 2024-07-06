New York Giants 2024 Training Camp Preview: RB Jacob Saylors
This offseason, the New York Giants said goodbye to running back Saquon Barkley, their former first-round pick. Since then, the team has been shuffled between unproven young names and veterans looking to continue their careers.
It started on March 13, when Barkley and Matt Breida became free agents. The same day, they signed Devin Singletary. They went on to sign Dante Miller and draft Tyrone Tracy Jr. in the fifth round. They waived both Deon Jackson and Gary Brightwell with injury designations.
The three new additions join Jashaun Corbin, the longest-tenured Giants running back, and last season's fifth-round draft pick Eric Gray. Apparently, the Giants' front office and coaching staff were still not satisfied with what the running back room looked like because they went out and signed Jacob Saylors from the St. Louis Battlehawks of the UFL to compete in what is likely to be a wide-open running back competition.
This is Saylors's second chance of competing at an NFL training camp. In 2023, the Cincinnati Bengals signed him as an undrafted free agent. He did not make the final cut and was waived.
He then signed with the Falcons practice squad but was later released. The difference between this time and his previous opportunity is that he knows what to expect out of an NFL training camp. It also helps that he has been training and playing football.
As a rookie, he trained for workouts and talent showcases, not football. He will also come into the training camp with the confidence that comes with success at the professional level. He will have a much better grasp of what it will take to make this team.
For Saylors to make the Giants roster, he will need to beat out others. Singletary should not be the focus because he is an established veteran who has seen success in the position. He will be given the initial nod.
Instead, Saylors should look at all of the unproven guys behind Singletary and know that he can compete with them. He is a better between-the-tackles runner than Gray Corbin or the rookie Tracy. While they all may have a little more speed around the edge, he knows how to navigate in traffic much better and is also better at breaking would-be tackles. Those natural running back abilities could help him surpass his competition.
JACOB SAYLORS, RB
Height: 5-10
Weight: 199 lbs.
Exp: 1
School: East Tennessee State University
How Acquired: FA-24
2024 UFL Season in Review
After an unproductive six carries for seven yards to begin his professional career, Saylors responded with seven carries for 62 yards and a touchdown against the San Antonio Brahmas in the second game of the season.
The following week, Saylors logged the first of his two 100-yard games on the season, a 15-carry 103-yard performance against Memphis that also included a receiving touchdown.
His second 100-yard performance came against Arlington when he carried the ball 14 times for 104 yards. He also added a receiving touchdown in that game. He finished the season with 78 yards on 14 carries in the XFL championship loss to the Brahmas.
He was second in the UFL in rushing with 460 yards, and his five rushing touchdowns were good for second place in the league. He averaged 4.8 yards per carry for the season and was named an All-UFL selection.
- Miss a 2024 Giants Training Camp profile? We've got them all archived for you here.
Contract/Cap Info
Saylors signed a one-year, $915,000 contract with the New York Giants. He did not receive a signing bonus or guaranteed money, so the team will not suffer a dead-money cap hit if he is cut. He also does not currently count against the team’s Top-51 highest cap numbers.
2024 Preview
Saylors may not get the initial nod in this running back competition, but when the Giants report for training camp, he should be able to hit the ground running because he is in the best football shape and will be sharp coming off the UFL season.
He needs to use his midseason shape to impress coaches early. Because he's been up against live competition recently, he should be able to run tougher and see the run lanes clearer. His physical conditioning should also superstructure him early in camp.
Saylors is one of only two backs on the roster with legitimate pro carries, which should give him the chance to impress. The question is, what will the carry split look like during training camp? If he gets an equal shot, he may find himself as RB2 going into the season.