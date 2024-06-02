New York Giants 2024 Training Camp Preview: TE Lawrence Cager
Once news broke that New York Giants tight end Darren Waller was contemplating retirement, the Giants wasted no time in addressing the position while they await a final decision from Waller.
The Giants signed former Eagles tight end Jack Stoll and journeyman Chris Manhertz in free agency. They also added Penn State tight end Theo Johnson in the fourth round of the draft to join a room that at the very least will include third-year tight ends Daniel Bellinger and Tyree Jackson, the latter of whom was promoted from the practice squad in January.
The Giants also re-signed Lawrence Cager, a five-year veteran who has been on and off the roster over the last two seasons. As this is Cager’s second stint with the Giants, he should have an advantage with the playbook and understand his role in this offense.
He also understands the personality that head coach Brian Daboll wants on his offense. If Waller does indeed retire, Cager will be one of only two tight ends with experience in the system.
Regardless of what Waller decides to do, Cager faces an uphill battle to make the roster. He should use his experience to his advantage and seek to do everything he can to impress this summer before the rookies and newcomers get more acclimated to the playbook and comfortable.
The problem for Cager is that he was on this team last season when they struggled to block on the edge. It was so bad, the Giants started using offensive linemen as tight ends to help block.
Cager is at a disadvantage behind Stoll and Manhertz in this regard. Meanwhile, if Waller retires, Bellinger will be the starter, and Johnson will also play a significant role on the offense.
This makes Cager’s road to making this team much more arduous. If the Giants keep four tight ends–probably unlikely–Cager will either need to beat out two guys who are much better blockers than he is or two guys who have more pass-receiving upside.
LAWRENCE CAGER, TE
Height: 6-5
Weight: 220 lbs.
Exp: 4 years
School: Georgia
How Acquired: FA-24
2023 in Review
After changing locker rooms in MetLife Stadium during the 2022 season, Cager, who started that year spending six games on the Jets roster, was back with the Giants full-time.
The Giants waived Cager on October 18, 2023, and signed him to the practice squad. He stayed there until November 4, when Waller landed on injured reserve. Cager finished the last two weeks of the season on injured reserve after suffering a groin strain.
When he did suit up for competitions, he received a few tight end snaps, which increased a little when Waller was out with an injury. He also received a few snaps on special teams.
Cager was not a weapon that quarterbacks looked at when he was in the game, receiving only five targets last season. To his credit, he made them count as he hauled in four passes for 36 yards, one of which was a touchdown in the Giants’ second game against the Cowboys.
Cager did average double-digit snaps on special teams on kickoff return and the punt team.
Contract/Cap Info
Cager re-signed with the New York Giants on a one-year, $1,055,000 contract. There was no signing bonus and nothing guaranteed at signing.
2024 Preview
Cager is an undersized receiving tight end on a team that has made an effort to beef up the position so they can be better at blocking. Those are both bad signs for him, as training camp could very well be the final time we see him in a Giants uniform.
He has not proven to be a legitimate receiving weapon from the position and he has not emerged as a legitimate option as a block. Even as a special teams option, there are going to be other receivers who can give similar if not better production.
All of these things point to an inevitability for the fifth-year former Georgia Bulldog, who will more than likely be looking for another home in 2024.