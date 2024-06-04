New York Giants 2024 Training Camp Preview: WR Chase Cota
It will be difficult for any newly acquired wide receiver not named Malik Nabers to make this New York Giants 53-man roster.
What used to be a position of concern due to a lack of talent and depth, has turned into a fully loaded group of dynamic playmakers in all shapes and sizes, and that will be a hurdle for hopeful Chase Cota in trying to make this roster.
Cota comes from an NFL family. His father is Chad Cota, who played safety for eight seasons for the Panthers, Saints, Colts, and Rams.
Cota is also the cousin of Brady Breeze, a safety who has been on rosters with the Texans, Seahawks, Lions, and Titans. Clearly, football is in his blood, and he knows what it takes to be a professional at this level.
Cota jumped on the NFL radar after spending his final collegiate season at Oregon. He showcased his athleticism, toughness, and physicality. That will serve him well if he wants any chance of making this team because his best chance is to make a splash as a special teamer.
However, even that will be a tall task when you consider how many players have been added to this team to help bolster the special teams, thus making this stop with the Giants yet another in Cota’s journey.
CHASE COTA, WR
Height: 6-4
Weight: 200 lbs.
Exp: 1
School: Oregon
How Acquired: FA-24
2023 in Review
The Detroit Lions gave Cota his first chance to make it in the league when they signed him as an undrafted free agent after the 2023 NFL Draft. He spent the entire training camp with the Lions and appeared in all their preseason games.
This opportunity also afforded him the opportunity to play with his cousin Breeze on the same team, making it a cool storyline to follow throughout training camp in Detroit.
The Giants got a first-hand look at him when they faced the Lions in preseason. Cota led the team with four receptions for 60 yards in that game. The next week he added punt return duties to his responsibility and added a touchdown reception.
He finished the preseason with three receptions for 42 yards in their third game. Despite a good training camp and impressive preseason, Cota was waived before the regular season began.
Cota was signed to the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad in September but never elevated further. He was released after their week 13 loss to Green Bay. A week later when Tank Dell went on IR and Nico Collins was dealing with injury, Cota was signed to the Houston Texans practice squad where he stayed for the remainder of the season.
The signing allowed him to be reunited on the same team as his cousin Breeze for the second time that season which is where they both would remain until the end of the season. They did not sign Cota to a futures contract so he became available as a free agent.
Contract/Cap Info
Cota signed a one-year, $795,000 contract with the New York Giants. The contract includes an average annual salary of $795,000, no signing bonus, and no guaranteed salary. In 2024, Cota will earn a base salary of $795,000 while carrying a cap hit of $795,000.
2024 Preview
Yes, Cota has really good size and is athletic but that does not change the fact that he is fighting what is likely a losing battle. What Giants fans should enjoy about Cota is how hard he works and as a receiver, he should stand out as a perimeter blocker.
Ultimately, none of that will matter. He is not the athletic freak that Jon Jiles is nor does he have the receiving upside of the West Florida project. Cota is a long shot to make this team.
As a special teamer Cota could also flash upside but that competition should also be fierce with a few other receivers being counted on or looking to make their mark in that arena.
With a roster spot unlikely, even the practice squad will be a battle to crack because of the few receivers that the Giants may need to store there. Hopefully Cota gets enough reps in training camp and preseason to impress other teams and possibly other leagues.